Town of Newmarket and telMAX celebrate the naming of the telMAX Outdoor Skatepark!

NEWMARKET, ON, Sept. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - The Town of Newmarket is excited to announce a multi-year sponsorship commitment with telMAX, Canada's fastest Internet service provider. This partnership supports Town facilities and amenities, including naming rights for both the Indoor and Outdoor Skateparks.

"We are delighted to have telMAX as an active partner in our community and supporting our residents with this exciting addition to our recreational offerings," says Mayor John Taylor. "This skatepark had wonderful participation from residents throughout the development and planning stages. It is great to see so many residents using the park since it was opened in 2022. We're grateful for telMAX's support and involvement in the skateparks and many other community events and initiatives that are all making Newmarket even better."

The Town would like to thank its partners at telMAX for making this sponsorship possible. Relationships with sponsors allow the Town to continue to provide exceptional experiences for the community at free to low cost.

Stuart Roberts, CEO of telMAX, expressed his enthusiasm for this meaningful collaboration with the Town of Newmarket: "We cherish our strong partnership with the Town of Newmarket and have worked closely alongside their administration as we build out our 100% pure fibre technology to neighbourhoods throughout the Town. When the Town approached us with this idea of branding the skatepark, we eagerly embraced this cultural partnership. We firmly believe that the park's fresh new look will not only enhance the local streetscape but also create a welcoming environment for everyone who enjoys the skatepark and Magna Centre. We take immense pride in our participation in numerous town events this past summer, from sponsoring the Canada Day shuttle service and the hydration station to actively engaging in the Thursday night music festivals, ward movie nights and the fun New'bark'et festival!"

There are a wide range of event and sponsorship opportunities available to local businesses who would like to support Town events and initiatives. For more information about the Town's sponsorship opportunities, visit our Advertising & Sponsorship webpage.

About the Town of Newmarket

Just north of Toronto, in central York Region, Newmarket is home to 90,000 extraordinary people. As one of the most densely populated communities in Ontario, Newmarket may be small in area, but BIG things are happening there, like the ongoing transformation of the landmark Mulock Park into Newmarket's very own urban oasis, which will feature works from the Art Gallery of Ontario at the historic Mulock House. Newmarket's award-winning Main Street (voted the best in the country) is vibrant, thriving and will soon welcome York Region's first boutique hotel, the Postmark. Find out more about why Newmarket has the best events in Ontario and was recently named as one of the Happiest Places to live in Canada at newmarket.ca.

About telMAX

telMAX, a locally based company headquartered in York Region offers Internet, TV and Home Phone services. telMAX has built its own 100% fibre optic network to serve the residents and businesses of Brooklin, Stouffville, Newmarket and has plans for the Town of Aurora later this year. Using the latest available technology, the telMAX network is capable of delivering speeds up to 10 Gbps. telMAX proudly employs staff from the communities where it operates and is committed to supporting a wide range of community development activities in these towns including participation in events and shows. In 2022 and 2023 telMAX was recognised as the fastest Internet service provider in Canada following an independent assessment by PC Magazine.

