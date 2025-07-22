telMAX Named Fastest ISP in Canada by PCMag for Fourth Consecutive Year

"Winning this award for a fourth straight year tells us our approach is working," said Mike Strople, President and CEO of telMAX. "This is a direct result of the purpose-built fibre-optic infrastructure we've invested in and the team of dedicated professionals behind it. This award reflects our commitment to delivering the best possible experience to our customers, and we're proud to be once again recognized as Canada's fastest ISP."

telMAX's all-fibre network is engineered to deliver ultra-fast, symmetrical internet speeds with low latency, providing unmatched performance for streaming, remote work, gaming, generative AI, and smart home use. With this recognition, telMAX continues to set a national benchmark for internet excellence.

"We're building something different at telMAX—starting with performance," adds Bradley Fisher, Chief Revenue Officer at telMAX. "Every home and business we connect to fibre gets the best internet service Canada has to offer. This award is a win for our customers and a win for Canadians who deserve a better, faster, more reliable online experience."

The PCMag Fastest ISP award is based on thousands of user-initiated speed tests conducted across Canada throughout the year. telMAX's top score on the Speed Index reflects consistent, real-world performance, not lab conditions or marketing promises.

With its fourth PCMag award, telMAX is proud to be raising the bar not just for its customers, but for internet users across Canada.

To check availability in your area or learn more about telMAX, call 905-233-7377 or visit www.telmax.com

About telMAX



telMAX is a locally based company headquartered in the Greater Toronto Area, offering 100% fibre internet, TV, and phone services to residential and business customers. telMAX is ranked Canada's fastest internet service provider by PC Magazine for the last four years. With the ongoing expansion of its award-winning independent fibre network, telMAX currently serves the communities of Brooklin, Stouffville, Newmarket, Aurora, Markham and Richmond Hill. telMAX proudly employs staff from the communities where it operates and is committed to supporting a wide range of community development activities. www.telmax.com

For media inquiries, please contact: Rosa Montes, Director, Communications and Brand Strategy, [email protected] | 416.804.2957