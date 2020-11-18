A 2019 assessment showed the Cormorant posed an imminent threat of pollution to the marine environment with no clear evidence of active maintenance on the vessel, among other findings. The Cormorant was secured and work has been underway since October to remove pollutants and stabilize the vessel to prepare for towing.

The Canadian Coast Guard has been working closely with RJ MacIsaac Construction Ltd. of Antigonish, N.S., which was awarded the contract to remove the remaining bulk pollutants from the Cormorant, and to tow and dismantle the vessel safely.

The Cormorant will be towed to a shipyard in Sheet Harbour, N.S., where it will be dismantled and no longer pose a risk to Nova Scotia's people and beautiful marine environment.

Quotes

"Our ports are not dumping grounds – they are hubs for community and industry. The Cormorant posed a clear and present threat to the safety and environment of the LaHave river, and I'm proud that we are moving forward with its removal for the benefit of the entire community. Finding a lasting solution to the Cormorant has been a priority for me for years, both as a community member and a Member of Parliament. Now, with its responsible removal, our ocean environment will be safer, cleaner, and more productive."

The Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

Quick Facts

Constructed in 1963, the Cormorant is 74.7m long, with a 11.9m breadth and a displacement of 2,350 long tonnes.

In September 2020 , the Coast Guard issued a Request for Proposals seeking parties able to safely eliminate the threat of pollution posed by the vessel. That process closed on September 28, 2020 .

, the Coast Guard issued a Request for Proposals seeking parties able to safely eliminate the threat of pollution posed by the vessel. That process closed on . Following a fair and competitive bid process, a contract was awarded to RJ MacIsaac Construction Ltd. of Antigonish, Nova Scotia for the safe dismantling and removal of the Cormorant from the Port of Bridgewater . RJ MacIsaac Construction Ltd. is a marine construction and demolition company that specializes in ship recycling and other marine contracting. The contract is valued at $1.817 million .

SOURCE Canadian Coast Guard

For further information: Jane Deeks, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, 343-550-9594, [email protected]; Media Relations, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, 613-990-7537, [email protected]

