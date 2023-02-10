Tourisme Montréal unveils the Coffret gourmand 100% Montréal, an exceptional gourmet food box filled with fine local products

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 10, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - Today, the Office montréalais de la gastronomie (OMG- Montréal Culinary Office), a Tourisme Montréal initiative made possible with the financial support of the Ville de Montréal, is thrilled to unveil its Coffret gourmand 100% Montréal, a 100% Montréal Gourmet Food Box filled with scrumptious products, all prepared on the island. Designed to promote and facilitate access to Montréal's fine foodstuffs, this initiative will directly benefit local artisans, producers and processors as well as highlight Montréal as a gastronomic destination.

Crédit : Tourisme Montréal (CNW Group/Tourisme Montréal)

Ideal for leisure and business travellers alike, this gourmet box will be available for purchase at a dozen hotels, including Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth, DoubleTree by Hilton Montreal and the Auberge du Vieux-Port. Furthermore, it will also be available to companies or organizations looking for a unique corporate gift. This OMG initiative encourages the local circular economy in the industry as well as helps to underpin the actions of the City of Montreal's C40 Good Food Cities Declaration.

"Montreal is fortunate to be home to many talented local producers, restaurateurs and artisans who uphold Montréal's reputation as a global gastronomic destination. Thanks to the 100% Montréal Gourmet Food Box, everyone who passes through our city will not only have a chance to sample our delicious flavours, but to take them home. The City of Montréal salutes this initiative by the Office montréalais de la gastronomie, which allows us to showcase our extraordinary local products while encouraging responsible consumption," underlines Montréal Mayor Valérie Plante.

"Montreal's gastronomy is creative and delicious. Many of the products in this box have won international accolades and are exemplary representatives of our city, which has everything it takes to be named the gastronomic capital of North America. You'll find incredible alternatives to your imported foods in this box," asserts Yves Lalumière, President and CEO of Tourisme Montréal.

Le Panier Québécois in Montréal's Jean-Talon Market will handle the logistics of making and delivering the boxes. This company, considered a sustainable consumption alternative, promises an eco-responsible delivery system.

The inaugural food box will include six products, for a total value of $75.

Montréal Mushroom Poutine Sauce – Les 400 Pieds de Champignon

Jaguar Chocolate & Hazelnut Spread – Allo Simonne

Morropon 70% - Qantu Cacao et chocolat

Apple Pie – Les Rescapés

Fumisterie – La Pimenterie

BBQ Spice with Organic Maple Sugar – La Pincée

100% Montréal Gourmet Food Box at MONTRÉAL EN LUMIÈRE

The launch of the food box ties in with the OMG's participation in the festival's gastronomic component. The MONTRÉAL EN LUMIÈRE Festival has traditionally paired local and international chefs for delicious collaborations and has welcomed more than 690 guests since its creation in 2000. Journalists and international chefs will be among the first to discover the contents of these gastronomic boxes and will have the chance to pack a taste of Montréal in their suitcases.

This 24th edition of the MONTRÉAL EN LUMIÈRE Festival will mark the return of participants from around the world, which is why the theme of Montréal hosts is as timely as it is exciting. In addition, the festival will once again welcome the Quartier Gourmand, which will offer some twenty free activities. Not to be missed are unique gourmet events, including an evening with Antoni Porowski, À table avec Riopelle and the MONTRÉAL EN LUMIÈRE Côtes du Rhône Apéros. In short, the festival is back in full force with a copious menu highlighting local Quebec products, from Montréal in particular thanks to the 100% Montreal Gourmet Food Box.

About the Office montréalais de la gastronomie (OMG)

The Office montréalais de la gastronomie is an initiative of Tourisme Montréal created in 2021 thanks to the financial support of the Ville de Montréal. OMG's mission is to mobilize the relevant communities to strengthen Montréal's status as one of North America's premier dining destinations. Its objectives are to position gastronomy as a driver of economic, social, environmental and cultural development and as a place of creation and innovation; to help relevant sectors increase the scope of initiatives adding value to the destination, and to facilitate business opportunities; to stimulate and recognize initiatives to promote the artisanal products of Montréal and our regions; to highlight key elements of Montréal's and Québec's cultural heritage and culinary identity; and to increase the visibility of Montréal's products, chefs and artisans outside of Québec. For more information, please visit www.officemtlgastronomie.ca.

SOURCE Tourisme Montréal

For further information: Julia Gerdil, Tourisme Montréal, [email protected], 514 967 3910; To order food boxes: [email protected]