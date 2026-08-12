Tourisme Montréal mid-season report: Montréal on track for a record season

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 12, 2026 /CNW/ -- Montréal is off to an exceptional start to the tourism season, with all major indicators showing growth. From May through July, hotel occupancy reached 82%, up seven percentage points from the same period in 2025. Strong Canadian and U.S. markets, combined with a packed cultural, sports and business events calendar, continue to position Montréal among the world's leading urban destinations.

"This summer, Montréal is reaching new heights, and that speaks to the strength and diversity of our destination," said Yves Lalumière, President and CEO of Tourisme Montréal. "What is especially encouraging is that this growth comes from several sources and extends across the full season. With August and September still looking very strong, Montréal is clearly on track for a record year."

Records keep coming

Montréal's tourism season stands out for the sharp rise in hotel demand, which climbed 12% from May through July compared with the same period last year. Growth accelerated in July, with demand up 14% and average occupancy reaching 86%, making it an especially strong month. From May through July, travel from the United States increased by 7%, while Canadian travel grew by 5%. International markets also continued to expand, up nearly 5%. Travel planning indicators point in the same direction: recent Google searches related to Montréal accommodations rose by 16% in the U.S. Northeast and 8% in Ontario.

An exceptional summer for business events

Business events also played a major role in this performance. In June and July, Montréal welcomed 70 groups representing more than 50,000 delegates, including several major international conventions. July was particularly strong, with an estimated 35,000 delegates, compared with 19,300 in July 2025. Events hosted in Montréal included the International Society for Stem Cell Research, the Geochemical Society, the American Society of Retina Specialists and the IEEE Power and Energy Society. In total, 144 conventions are scheduled between May and September. With a 92% attendance rate since the start of the year and a solid pipeline for the years ahead, Montréal is reinforcing its position as a leading business events destination.

Montréal delivers a full urban experience

Culture, gastronomy, sports, festivals and major events are coming together to give Montréal the kind of urban experience that attracts different visitor profiles throughout the season. Ahead of its 20th edition, Osheaga held the second most popular event in its history, while the Festival International de Jazz de Montréal recorded its highest attendance ever across its free and indoor programming. The closing night of Juste pour rire also reached a new attendance peak. The season continues with several major events, including LASSO, Festival M.A.D., the Beach Pro Tour, the Vans Warped Tour and the UCI Road World Championships.

A strong finish ahead

The outlook remains highly favourable for the rest of the season. Forecasts point to a 4% increase in hotel demand, with occupancy expected to exceed 85%. September is shaping up to be especially robust, thanks in part to the UCI Road World Championships. Current projections suggest occupancy could reach about 90% during the competition. The French market is also expected to keep contributing to this momentum in the coming months, with air capacity between Paris and Montréal up 17% across all airlines.

About Tourisme Montréal

Tourisme Montréal is a private non-profit organization that has been promoting the city as an international destination for more than 100 years across leisure and business tourism markets. In this role, the organization leads the deployment of innovative visitor experience strategies with a dual objective: delivering high-quality experiences and maximizing tourism's economic benefits in a way that is balanced and mindful of long-term impacts on the city. Bringing together more than 1,000 members working directly or indirectly in the tourism industry, Tourisme Montréal plays a leading role in managing and developing Montréal's tourism offering and contributes to discussions on the city's economic, urban and cultural development. For more information, visit www.mtl.org.

SOURCE Tourisme Montréal

Aurélie de Blois, Spokesperson and senior public relations advisor, Tourisme Montréal, 514-918-5290, [email protected]