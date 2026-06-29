A winning move: Montréal benefits from shifting the Canadian Grand Prix to May

MONTRÉAL, June 29, 2026 /CNW/ - The numbers speak for themselves: moving the Canadian Grand Prix to May has been a resounding success for Montréal's tourism industry. While many wondered how the change in schedule would play out, the numbers show that the city has turned May into a new peak month, without diminishing June's performance.

In May 2026, hotel demand surged 12.9% compared with June 2025, a month that previously benefited from hosting the Grand Prix. This strong result is also linked to the excitement surrounding the Montréal Canadiens' playoff run, which boosted activity in restaurants, shops, and hotels across the city.

"The results show that we made the right decision in supporting the move of the Grand Prix to May. This change in the calendar allows us to attract more visitors at the very start of the season, while also freeing up space in June to host major conventions and other large-scale events. It's a win-win for Montréal, for our members, and for the entire tourism industry," said Yves Lalumière, President and CEO of Tourisme Montréal.

"The results recorded during the Grand Prix confirm how strategically important this event is for our industry. With a hotel occupancy rate of 94.8% across the island of Montréal and significant demand growth both downtown and near the airport, hotels enjoyed an exceptional level of activity," added Dominique Villeneuve, President and CEO of the Greater Montréal Hotel Association (AHGM).

The Canadian Grand Prix continues to generate significant economic benefits across the Montréal region. In Laval, hotel demand rose by 10% during the 2026 race weekend compared with the same period in 2025. On the South Shore, demand also increased by 5%.

A global showcase for Montréal

Throughout the weekend, several Formula 1 drivers highlighted the city in their social media posts. Collectively, their accounts reach nearly 200 million followers worldwide. Content featuring Montréal generated more than 10 million views. Among the most popular posts was one showing driver Charles Leclerc strolling through Mount Royal and discovering some of the city's most iconic landmarks.

After a record May, June stays strong

The strong performance in May hasn't hurt June. Even without the Grand Prix, hotel demand for June 2026 is tracking at the same level as June 2025, when the event was still part of the calendar.

Following Les Francos de Montréal, the city's summer momentum will continue with the Festival International de Jazz de Montréal, the Festival International Nuits d'Afrique de Montréal, Just for Laughs, and a wide array of cultural, culinary, and sporting events that will keep the city buzzing all season long. This outstanding lineup reinforces Montréal's standing as a must-visit destination.

About Tourisme Montréal

Tourisme Montréal is a 100-year-old private, non-profit organization that works to position Montréal as an international-calibre leisure and business travel destination. To this end, the organization is piloting innovative hospitality strategies with a two-fold objective: ensuring that visitors enjoy a memorable experience and maximizing tourism economic spin-offs in a sustainable way with long-term impacts for the city. Uniting more than 1,000 businesses and organizations working directly or indirectly in tourism, Tourisme Montréal plays a leading role in the management and development of Montréal's tourism business, and makes recommendations on issues surrounding the city's economic, urban and cultural development. For more information, go to mtl.org.

SOURCE Tourisme Montréal

Media contacts: Aurélie de Blois, Spokesperson and Senior PR Advisor, Tourisme Montréal, 514-918-5290, [email protected]