Montréal remains the top city in the Americas for international meetings

The metropolis holds first place in the Union of International Associations ranking for the ninth consecutive year

MONTRÉAL, July 2, 2026 /CNW/ - Another year at the top: according to the latest ranking from the Union of International Associations (UIA), Montréal once again hosted more international meetings than any other destination in the Americas in 2025. This marks the ninth year in a row the city has led the continent.

With 89 international meetings meeting the UIA's criteria, Montréal ranked well ahead of other major North American hubs such as Washington (68) and New York (54). This strong performance also keeps Montréal among the world's most sought-after destinations for international meetings and conventions. Earlier this year, the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA) also named Montréal the top North American city for international association meetings for the tenth consecutive year.

Leadership built on a strong ecosystem

Over the years, Montréal has developed recognized expertise in hosting major international events. The city boasts a dynamic scientific community and a deep pool of experts in key fields such as life sciences, technology, artificial intelligence, aerospace, and engineering. Its engaged tourism industry also plays a vital role, helping Montréal stand out in a highly competitive global market.

This success results from close collaboration among Tourisme Montréal, the Palais des congrès de Montréal, the city's business, academic, and association communities, and a broad network of local leaders who work together to attract international events to the metropolis.

Quotes

"Nine consecutive years at the top of the Americas show Montréal's lasting ability to stand out among the world's leading destinations. This consistency reflects the quality of what we offer, the strength of our partnerships, and the commitment of an entire ecosystem working every day to elevate the city's international profile."

-- Mylène Gagnon, Vice President, Sales and Convention Services, Tourisme Montréal

"This ranking reflects the full commitment and work of our ecosystem partners' teams in helping make Montréal one of the world's leading business destinations. This collective effort, and the synergy that drives it, give our city a powerful edge in attracting events whose positive impact on Montréal and Québec continues well beyond the events themselves."

-- Emmanuelle Legault, President and CEO, Palais des congrès de Montréal

About Tourisme Montréal

Tourisme Montréal is a 100-year-old private, non-profit organization that works to position Montréal as an international-calibre leisure and business travel destination. To this end, the organization is piloting innovative hospitality strategies with a two-fold objective: ensuring that visitors enjoy a memorable experience and maximizing tourism economic spin-offs in a sustainable way with long-term impacts for the city. Uniting more than 1,000 businesses and organizations working directly or indirectly in tourism, Tourisme Montréal plays a leading role in the management and development of Montréal's tourism business, and makes recommendations on issues surrounding the city's economic, urban and cultural development. For more information, go to www.mtl.org.

About the Palais des congrès de Montréal

A creative solutions centre and a showcase for the city's spirit and expertise, the Palais des congrès de Montréal has been promoting and hosting large-scale events since 1983. Generating significant economic, social and intellectual benefits, it encourages innovation and acts as a force for progress for both Montréal and Québec. The Palais is firmly committed to sustainability and takes numerous innovative, concrete steps to make it a central component of its business development. With one of the highest customer satisfaction rates in the world, the Palais actively contributes to the international reputation of Montréal, the top host city for international events in America for ten years in a row. congresmtl.com

SOURCE Tourisme Montréal

Sources: Aurélie de Blois, Senior advisor, public and media relations - Tourisme Montréal, 514 918-5290 / [email protected]; Sébastien Zickgraf, Communications and public affairs advisor and editor - Palais des congrès de Montréal | 514 871-5849 / [email protected]