MONTRÉAL, May 4, 2026 /CNW/ - At the strategic forum on major projects hosted by the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal, Tourisme Montréal stated that the city is at a pivotal moment in its development and is entering a new era of large-scale projects. Montréal has a unique opportunity to accelerate its growth by building on tourism and event infrastructure that fully reflects its potential.

Economic potential to be amplified

Led by its president and chief executive officer, Yves Lalumière, Tourisme Montréal highlighted the strong global growth in demand for major events and immersive experiences, creating a concrete opportunity for Montréal to generate significant economic benefits.

"Major events, whether cultural or sporting, are now key drivers of travel. The success of Taylor Swift's concerts in Toronto demonstrates this and underscores the importance of investing in versatile infrastructure designed to host large-scale events. This is essential if Montréal is to capture accelerating global growth, generate significant economic benefits and strengthen its competitiveness over the long term," the organization noted.

An ambitious and forward-looking approach

In this context, Tourisme Montréal reaffirmed the importance of viewing tourism infrastructure as a key lever for economic, social and cultural development. The organization calls for:

accelerating investment in modern, flexible and multifunctional infrastructure

strengthening Montréal's capacity to host major international events

enhancing collaboration between public and private stakeholders

A future driven by transformative projects

Tourisme Montréal also highlighted a particularly promising outlook, marked by the development of major tourism and recreational projects that will reshape the city over the coming years. These include the new Montréal Metropolitan Airport (MET), the YUL–Montréal-Trudeau Airport REM station, the Casino hotel, the Montréal Holocaust Museum, the new roof of the Olympic Stadium, the urban hotel at the Olympic Park site, PHI Contemporary and the reopening of the Musée d'art contemporain.

The message delivered at the forum is clearly action-oriented and focused on the future: Montréal has all the assets needed to position itself among the world's leading cities, provided it continues to invest and maintains a coordinated approach.

About Tourisme Montréal

Tourisme Montréal is a private non-profit organization that has been promoting the city as an international destination for more than 100 years across leisure and business tourism markets. In this role, the organization leads the deployment of innovative visitor experience strategies with a dual objective: delivering high-quality experiences and maximizing tourism's economic benefits in a way that is balanced and mindful of long-term impacts on the city. Bringing together more than 1,000 members working directly or indirectly in the tourism industry, Tourisme Montréal plays a leading role in managing and developing Montréal's tourism offering and contributes to discussions on the city's economic, urban and cultural development. For more information, visit www.mtl.org.

SOURCE Tourisme Montréal

For more information: Aurélie de Blois, Spokesperson and senior public relations advisor, Tourisme Montréal, 514 918-5290, [email protected]