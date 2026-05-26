Toronto hosts more than 500 buyers from 24 international markets over three days: May 26 to 29, 2026.

TORONTO, May 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Rendez-vous Canada (RVC) is set to welcome a record number of international travel buyers and Canadian tourism sellers in Toronto from May 26 to 29, 2026, signaling unprecedented global interest in Canada's tourism experiences.

The tradeshow is a major driver of tourism revenue and international trade. Travel and tourism revenue is projected to increase by 6 per cent and reach $140.9 billion this year according to the Canadian Tourism Outlook Report, produced by Destination Canada and Tourism Economics.

As one of Canada's top service exports, tourism is projected to contribute nine to 10 per cent (up to $30 billion) toward Canada's goal of securing an additional $300 billion in non-US exports by 2035. Tourism's opportunity to contribute to Canada's trade diversification efforts starts on the tradeshow floor, where Canadian sellers (attractions, hotels, and Destination Marketing Organizations) will connect with international buyers (travel agents and tour operators). More than 60,000 of these business to business appointments will connect Canadian tourism experiences to global markets.

All of Canada's target markets attend Rendez-vous Canada, which is experiencing increased interest from markets including Brazil, France and China since Canada's Approved Destination Status (ADS) was reinstated in November 2025. Registration from American buyers is strong and overall buyer registration from all markets is at an all-time high.

Rendez-vous Canada 2026 by the numbers:

Over 1,400 attendees registered

500+ buyers from 24 international markets (100+ more buyers than 2025)

900+ sellers representing more than 500 Canadian tourism organizations, including Indigenous entrepreneurs

60,000+ pre-scheduled business-to-business appointments

Hosting Rendez-vous Canada in Toronto will deliver strong economic and sector benefits.

The preliminary direct economic impact is approximately $6.7M

An additional $5.7M comes from estimated indirect and induced impacts -- that is business-to-business activity resulting from the direct impact

-- that is business-to-business activity resulting from the direct impact More than 4,000 hotel room nights secured in Toronto

The 2025 event in Winnipeg generated an estimated $4.6M in economic impact and $89.6M in business was signed over three days in 2025.

Spotlight on Toronto and Ontario Tourism Businesses:

Rendez-vous Canada is an opportunity to showcase Toronto's diverse culinary scene, culturally rich neighbourhoods, and year-round lineup of attractions, festivals, and sporting events to over 500 buyers and tour operators from key global markets. This year's event also comes ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026™, giving buyers a firsthand look at how Toronto is preparing to welcome the world.

Last year, Toronto welcomed a record 28.2 million visitors, generating an all-time high of $9.1 billion in visitor spending. International arrivals were the city's fastest-growing segment, rising 8 per cent to 1.4 million visitors, led by strong growth from the U.K. and Germany. Hosting international buyers helps strengthen demand in established markets like Europe and Mexico while expanding opportunities in Asia. To support continued growth and diversification, Destination Toronto has increased visibility and accelerated in-market activity in the U.K., Germany and Mexico alongside the critical U.S. market.

More than 85 Ontario tourism businesses and organizations will participate in the marketplace, meeting with international buyers to build relationships and secure future visitation for destinations and experiences across the province.

Hosting Rendez-vous Canada 2026 in Ontario provides an important opportunity to strengthen international partnerships and showcase the diversity of experiences available throughout the province, from outdoor adventure and Indigenous tourism to culinary, cultural and major event experiences.

In addition to attending RVC, approximately 215 buyers and travel trade media will take part in 17 pre- and post-familiarization tours throughout Ontario. These immersive journeys will introduce participants to destinations and experiences across the province, offering first-hand opportunities to experience Ontario's vibrant communities, iconic attractions and diverse tourism offerings.

About Rendez-vous Canada:

Rendez-vous Canada is Canada's premier international tourism trade event, connecting global travel buyers with tourism business from every sector across the country. This signature event is produced by Destination Canada and the Tourism Industry Association of Canada (TIAC).

For nearly 50 years, the event has brought together global travel experts, Canadian businesses, and visionary leaders to accelerate the growth of the Canadian tourism industry, fostering long-term connections and significant economic value.

The event exemplifies collaboration within Canada's tourism ecosystem, supporting the growth of industries across provinces, territories, cities, municipalities, regions, and resorts.

Qualified buyers are nominated by Destination Canada, in consultation with industry partners, including the Indigenous Tourism Association of Canada (ITAC). Qualified sellers are nominated by the Tourism Industry Association of Canada, Destination Canada, and industry partners. All sellers have achieved the Tourism Export READI™ designation, confirming their international market potential.

Quotes:

"Rendez-vous Canada showcases the very best of what our country has to offer. From coast to coast to coast, Canada's tourism businesses create unforgettable experiences that attract visitors, support local communities and drive economic growth. As the world's attention increasingly turns toward Canada in 2026, this event is an important opportunity to strengthen international partnerships and highlight the talent, innovation and hospitality that make Canada a world-class destination."-- The Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism)

Destination Canada

"Tourism is one of Canada's most immediate and scalable export opportunities, and Rendez-vous Canada is where that opportunity turns into action. This year, we are welcoming a record number of international buyers, creating new opportunities for Canadian tourism businesses to diversify trade, grow global market share and generate economic benefits for communities across the country. With global travel demand accelerating, Canada is well positioned to capture a greater share of the USD $2 trillion international visitor economy," said Marsha Walden, President and CEO, Destination Canada.

Tourism Industry Association of Canada

"Rendez-vous Canada is not only one of the most important events for our tourism sector, it is an important business event for Canada. By bringing Canadian tourism businesses and destinations together with international buyers, RVC helps generate new partnerships, expand market access and turn global interest in Canada into real business for communities across the country. TIAC is proud to represent the industry at an event that strengthens Canada's competitiveness and supports the businesses that power our visitor economy. " said Sébastien Benedict, President and CEO, Tourism Industry Association of Canada.

Destination Ontario

"Hosting Rendez-vous Canada here in Toronto is a fantastic opportunity to show off everything Ontario has to offer. From vibrant cities and world-class attractions to stunning natural landscapes and welcoming communities, there's something here for every kind of traveller, all year round. We're excited to welcome international buyers and media from around the world, and to help create new opportunities for Ontario tourism businesses to connect, grow, and reach global markets," said Vincenza Ronaldi, President and CEO of Destination Ontario.

Destination Toronto

"Having buyers from around the world experience Toronto firsthand is one of the most powerful ways to drive future visitation," said Andrew Weir, President and CEO of Destination Toronto. "They'll feel the energy building ahead of the FIFA World Cup, alongside the city's vibrant neighbourhoods, globally diverse culinary scene and year-round diverse attractions and experiences. At a time when tourism continues to prove itself as a high-growth, tariff-free export sector, building strong connections across a diversified mix of international markets is critical to Toronto's long-term growth."

About the Partner Organizations:

About Destination Canada

Destination Canada is Canada's national tourism organization, promoting the country globally to drive sustainable growth across the visitor economy and strengthen Canada's competitiveness as a travel destination.

We work with partners nationwide to attract leisure travellers and major international events by targeting high-growth global markets and priority sectors, while providing leading research and market intelligence to guide decisions and shape destination development across the country.

In 2025, tourism generated $133 billion in visitor spending, supporting over 280,000 businesses in 5,000 communities. With revenues projected to grow to $177B by 2030, tourism is a key economic driver and Canada's second-largest service export, with the potential to contribute up to 10% to Canada's $300B trade diversification goal.

Destination Canada's activities convert public dollars into fast returns, creating jobs, GDP and tax revenues almost immediately.

Destination Canada is a Crown corporation wholly owned by the Government of Canada.

www.destinationcanada.com

About the Tourism Industry Association of Canada

The Tourism Industry Association of Canada (TIAC) is the national voice of Canada's visitor economy. Since 1930, TIAC has championed the growth and competitiveness of the tourism sector, through bold advocacy, strategic partnerships, and leadership.

Representing businesses and associations from coast to coast to coast, TIAC works to ensure tourism is recognized as a key driver of Canada's economy, culture, and global appeal.

About Destination Ontario

Destination Ontario is the tourism marketing organization for the province of Ontario. Through innovative marketing, research and partnerships, it promotes Ontario to domestic and international travellers, showcasing the province's diverse destinations, attractions and experiences while supporting the growth of Ontario's visitor economy.

About Destination Toronto

Toronto's visitor economy is a vital economic engine for the city, with a record 28.2 million visitors generating over $9 billion in visitor spending in 2025. Destination Toronto's purpose is to ignite the city's visitor economy to enrich and empower its communities. Operating in partnership with the City of Toronto and the tourism and hospitality community, Destination Toronto promotes the city to attract visitors and major meetings and events and supports local businesses in maximizing the opportunities of the visitor economy. For more information, please visit DestinationToronto.com.

SOURCE Destination Canada

To book interviews or for more information, please contact: Nicole Clark or Anita Berthier at [email protected].