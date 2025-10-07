Canada Named One of the World's Top 10 Countries in Condé Nast Traveler's 2025 Readers' Choice Awards

Canada, Naturally: A Beloved Destination Continues to Shine on the Global Stage

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada is having a moment. From coast to coast to coast, the country's natural beauty, open-hearted spirit, and unforgettable travel experiences continue to capture the imagination of travelers worldwide. This week, that admiration was reaffirmed as Canada was named among the Top 10 Countries in the World in the 2025 US Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards, one of the most respected accolades in global travel.

Each year, Condé Nast Traveler invites hundreds of thousands of readers to rate their favorite destinations across the globe. In the 2025 rankings, Canada earned the #10 spot, a recognition that celebrates both the country's breathtaking landscapes and the warmth of its people. Other parts of the country were recognized in categories like: "Best Airport" and "Best Cities."

This recognition joins a wave of 2025 accolades, among them Most Loved Country in the World in the Country RepTrak® report , reflecting Canada's natural beauty, safety, and welcoming spirit. Canada also snagged three of the top five spots on North America's 50 Best Restaurants list including Mon Lapin (Montréal, Québec), Restaurant Pearl Morissette (Lincoln, Ontario) and Tanière3 (Québec City, Québec). It's further proof that in Canada, travelers naturally find what they're looking for.

"Travelers today are craving what's real; experiences that build compassion, spark belonging, and remind us of what we share," says Gloria Loree, Senior Vice-President, Marketing Strategy & Chief Marketing Officer at Destination Canada. "For Americans, Canada offers exactly that. It's a place that welcomes you in, leaves a lasting mark, and sends you home seeing the world and one another a little differently."

As travelers seek connection, meaning, and authenticity, Canada continues to deliver whether through vibrant cityscapes like Toronto and Montréal, wild wonderlands like Banff and Yukon, or Indigenous-led experiences that honor the land and its stories. From the people to the places, here's a taste of what makes those moments so lasting:

A welcome that feels personal. In Canada, kindness isn't a gesture, it's a way of life. Conversations come easily, and visitors feel like neighbors from the moment they arrive.

A culture open to many stories. Canada's identity is woven from many threads - Indigenous, French, English, and global - blending into a mosaic that shows up in every neighborhood, market, and festival.

Cities in harmony with nature. From Montréal's creative spirit to Vancouver's coastal calm, Canadian cities invite exploration while keeping nature close at hand.

Room to breathe. Towering peaks, quiet forests, and endless skies remind travelers to slow down, recharge, and reconnect with the world around them.

Moments that can't be staged. Whether sparked by a shared meal, a starlit sky, or an unexpected act of generosity, the experiences in Canada linger - leaving travelers more open, grounded, and inspired.

With this recognition from Condé Nast Traveler's US readers, Canada's place as a global leader in tourism is stronger than ever and is a true reflection of a destination where travel feels both transformative and true to its nature. To learn more, please visit CanadaNaturally.com to see " 10 reasons Canada is the most loved country in the world ."

At Destination Canada, we believe that tourism enhances the wealth and wellbeing of Canadians and enriches the lives of visitors. Our mission is to influence supply and build demand for the benefit of locals, communities and visitors through leading research, alignment with public and private sectors, and marketing Canada nationally and abroad.

Tourism contributes $130B to the Canadian economy. That's more than $350M a day in revenue powered by 265,000 businesses in 5,000 communities coast to coast to coast. Destination Canada's activities convert public dollars into international visitor spending within the same year--creating jobs, GDP, and tax revenues almost immediately. Every dollar invested in DC turns into a demonstrable financial return for Canadian businesses, workers, communities, and governments.

Knowing that diversity is our greatest asset, we promote Canada as a premier four-season leisure and business tourism destination around the country and world in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, United Kingdom and the United States. Additionally, our Business Events team uses global insights to target and attract international events aligned with Canada's top economic sectors.

Destination Canada is a Crown corporation wholly owned by the Government of Canada.

www.destinationcanada.com

