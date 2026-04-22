Tourism sector set for banner 2026, boosting the economy with $140.9-billion in projected visitor spending, up 6% from 2025

Tourism is projected to contribute 9-10% (up to $30 billion) toward Canada's goal of securing an additional $300 billion in non-US exports by 2035.

This is driven by demand from overseas markets, with 9.8% annual growth forecast over the next decade--nearly double the US pace--reinforcing tourism as one of Canada's top service exports.

OTTAWA, ON, April 22, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada's tourism sector is entering a promising 2026 with tourism revenue outpacing the broader economy, according to Destination Canada's Canadian Tourism Outlook 2026–2035, prepared with Tourism Economics. Canada is in the race to seize a greater share of the USD $2.1 trillion* global market for international visitor spending.

The Canadian tourism sector celebrated a record 2025 summer, and this momentum looks set to continue through 2026 and beyond.

The outlook forecasts tourism spending in Canada will expand by 6.0% in 2026, ahead of the 5.4% projected in previous outlooks.

By 2035, total tourism revenue is projected to reach $216.3 billion, up 67% from 2024 levels.

Tourism already ranks among Canada's top service exports. The sector supports one in 10 Canadian jobs, injects more than $364 million daily into communities across the country, and returned $32.7 billion in municipal, provincial and federal tax revenue in 2024.

"Tourism is a high-growth export with fast returns," said Marsha Walden, President and Chief Executive Officer of Destination Canada. "The Canadian Tourism Outlook shows demand is accelerating, and the opportunity for Canada is even greater if we grow global market share and continue attracting more international demand."

The drivers of the Canadian Tourism Outlook

Canadians are increasingly choosing to travel at home, with reshored spending expected to add $1.5 billion in 2025 and $4.4 billion between 2025 and 2027, giving the national outlook an immediate lift across Canada.

The United States remains Canada's tourism cornerstone and largest international market, unmatched in scale, with total US spend forecast to grow 5.3% annually as higher-yield air arrivals outpace land and sea travel.

Overseas markets are the sector's export acceleration engine, forecast to grow 9.8% annually through 2035, roughly double the US pace, strengthening diversification across markets, seasons and sources of demand.

Business events remain a high-yield opportunity

Hosting international business events helps convert Canada's global advantage into real economic results. Tourism can be the first handshake to investment.

Business events remain a high-yield export play, with association events projected to reach 132% of 2019 levels by 2028 and delegate volumes 118%, extending long-term trade, talent and legacy benefits for host communities.

Marsha Walden continues: "Business events continues to be a driver of economic growth with Canada's global reputation riding high, the new federal investment into Destination Canada's International Convention Attraction Fund (ICAF) announced last week, allows Canadian cities to seize this moment to increase our market share of international business events."

The ICAF has helped secure 116 international events for Canada, generating more than $800 million in direct economic impact and supporting more than 6,600 jobs.

Canada's reputation is rising at the right moment

Canada ranks #1 in RepCore Nations 2025, tied with Switzerland, and #3 in the 2025 Anholt Nation Brand Index. Destination Canada's brand platform, Canada, naturally, is designed to build on that strength and help convert reputation into travel demand.

Canada's global reputation for stability and openness is a powerful competitive advantage. It gives travellers confidence and reinforces our position as a welcoming destination of choice.

Note to editors

The Canadian Tourism Outlook 2026–2035, prepared by Destination Canada and Tourism Economics in Spring 2026, provides a strategic outlook through 2035 to support planning and market readiness across Canada's tourism sector.

About Destination Canada

Destination Canada is Canada's national tourism organization, promoting the country globally to drive sustainable growth across the visitor economy and strengthen Canada's competitiveness as a travel destination.

We work with partners nationwide to drive demand through leisure marketing in nine key geographic markets -- Australia, China, France, Germany, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, the United Kingdom (UK), and the US. Canada's compelling new brand platform – underscored by the tagline 'Canada, naturally' – sets the expectation that travel in Canada will not be fake or filtered.

Our global Business Events program competitively positions Canada as a host for major international meetings and conventions.

We provide leading research and market intelligence to guide decisions and shape destination development across the country. Destination Canada's activities convert public dollars into fast returns, creating jobs, GDP and tax revenues almost immediately.

In 2025, tourism generated $133 billion in visitor spending, supporting over 280,000 businesses in 5,000 communities. With revenues projected to grow to $177B by 2030, tourism is a key economic driver and one of Canada's top service exports, with the potential to contribute 9-10% to Canada's $300B trade diversification goal.

Destination Canada is a Crown corporation wholly owned by the Government of Canada.

* Source: WTTC 2025 - WTTC's 2025 Economic Impact Research)

SOURCE Destination Canada

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