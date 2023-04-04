Discover Tourism shifts the narrative on career opportunities

OTTAWA, ON , April 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Travel is rebounding from the COVID pandemic more quickly than expected, with widespread global interest in experiencing all that Canada has to offer, but Canadian tourism businesses are operating with more than 100,000 fewer workers than they were in 2019. Tourism HR Canada just launched a new campaign, Discover Tourism, that aims to close that gap and encourage further growth and recovery across Canada's tourism sector.

Discover Tourism is the go-to online destination for people looking for tourism career information and employers looking to attract, train and retain top talent.

"The updated Discover Tourism brand and the new resources we've built are essential tools to help the tourism sector recover. It invites workers and businesses across the country to make the journey in tourism with us," says Philip Mondor, president and CEO of Tourism HR Canada. "Tourism is a big and ever-changing industry in Canada. We want to make sure we're connecting visitors with the best experiences possible, and that comes through the incredible people in, and joining, the industry."

As a multi-billion-dollar industry, tourism will continue to expand and change in the coming years, with full recovery of tourism spending expected in 2024. A vital economic driver, this sector is a key employer for over two million Canadians, with 1 in 10 jobs across the country related to tourism in 2019. This project, funded by the Government of Canada's Tourism Relief Fund, leads and connects the industry in that recovery and growth.

"With international and local travel increasing, this is the perfect time to invest further in the tourism sector," says Beth Potter, president and CEO of Tourism Industry Association of Canada. "And it's incredible how the industry has changed and how careers and opportunities have evolved. There's greater flexibility, adventure, fun. Discover Tourism is poised to be the hub for anyone looking to continue or start their career in tourism, and we're excited to be a part of it."

Go-to Online Resource In Tourism

Discover Tourism is the go-to online destination for people looking for tourism career information and employers looking to attract, train and retain top talent. Tourism HR Canada brings 30 years' experience as a trusted source for HR advice for the sector; using tools, data and an understanding of industry trends, Discover Tourism will aid employers and employees alike. Supported by the tagline, "tourism can take you there," the focus is on the journey – what can people discover working in tourism – and key sectors: accommodations, recreation and entertainment, food and beverage services, transportation, and travel services.

The project highlights the diversity of the people who are working in and building the industry, and the diversity of the different types of careers and opportunities available. It's a space to explore the possibilities that Canadian tourism has to offer.

"Canada is a diverse nation, with so much to see and experience. As such, the tourism industry has equally diverse careers, something for every talent and temperament. Whether you'd like to work in a hotel, museum, airport, brewpub, resort, or other interesting business, you can build a great career in tourism — from the front line to the C-suite. These new online resources from Tourism HR Canada can help you learn more about the great career opportunities in tourism. Accessible, online resources that can really open doors to adventure," says Marsha Walden, President and CEO of Destination Canada. "We're thrilled to play a part in sharing this message."

Whether it's found in one of Canada's world-class museums and art galleries, leading authentic Indigenous experiences, or producing mouth-watering cuisines, a career in tourism can open the doors to adventure.

"We know people are coming to Canada, or travelling around Canada, seeking Indigenous experiences, and we have a shared responsibility to be part of that to ensure the right stories are being told in an authentic, respectful manner," says Keith Henry, president and CEO of the Indigenous Tourism Association of Canada. "Working with Discover Tourism allows us to continue growing this compelling sector in tourism, and build better relationships and understanding of Indigenous cultures and peoples from coast to coast to coast."

The Discover Tourism campaign features interactive experiences to help future and current employees navigate their career journey in tourism, including quizzes and career maps. It also offers checklists and HR self-assessments for employers looking to improve their operations. More tools and resources will be launched online over the coming weeks. Discover Tourism will be releasing and updating the tools and resources continuously to ensure they remain relevant in the sector's ever-changing landscape.

The campaign also provides industry partners with a toolkit to share through their marketing and communication channels, including links to all job profile videos and visual elements, highlighting the possible roles, responsibilities and opportunities to those looking for a career in tourism.

The brand and its launch campaign were conceived by Winnipeg advertising and public relations agency, UpHouse, which worked with Tourism HR Canada and a team of local designers, illustrators, photographers, copywriters and videographers to tell Discover Tourism's story. UpHouse collaborated with Office/Bureau to engage with stakeholders and develop a new website reflective of the needs of job seekers, students, employees, career advisors, educators, and employers.

About Tourism HR Canada:

Tourism HR Canada is a pan-Canadian organization with a mandate aimed at building a world-leading tourism workforce. It facilitates, coordinates, and enables human resource development activities that support a globally competitive and sustainable industry and foster the development of a dynamic, inclusive, and resilient workforce. The organization works with the industry to attract, train, and retain valuable tourism professionals by giving them the tools and resources they need to succeed in their careers and entrepreneurial endeavours. Learn more at TourismHR.ca.

