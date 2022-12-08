OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - The Saskatchewan Roughrider Foundation is partnering with the Mental Health Commission of Canada (MHCC) to bring The Working Mind Sports training to all varsity football athletes in Saskatchewan.

This commitment will reduce the stigma of mental illness in the post-secondary football community and help young athletes to address and promote mental wellness. Training provided by certified facilitators will give students the chance to address barriers to their mental well-being and equip them with the tools they need to build resiliency.

"Every young athlete deserves to play in a psychologically safe and stigma-free environment," said Michel Rodrigue, MHCC president and CEO. "The MHCC is pleased to join the Saskatchewan Roughrider Foundation in empowering our younger generations through The Working Mind program."

"The Working Mind training has given me the ability to take my mental health struggles and adapt their continuum to my life," said foundation ambassador Dan Clark. "It has also allowed me to support fellow teammates in understanding that everyone's mental health is different."

"We want as many athletes as possible to benefit from this program," said Cindy Fuchs, executive director of the Saskatchewan Roughrider Foundation. "Continuing the conversation around mental wellness in sport is the only way to reduce the stigma."

Media Relations, Mental Health Commission of Canada