Touchdown! Elevating Your Game Day Experience with Summer Fresh® Products and Recipes

TORONTO, Feb. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - The countdown to the Big Game is on, and Summer Fresh® is here to ensure that your game day spread is nothing short of spectacular. With a wide array of mouthwatering Summer Fresh® products and exciting recipes, Summer Fresh® is your go-to destination for all things delicious this football season.

Summer Fresh® is here to ensure that your game day spread is nothing short of spectacular (CNW Group/Summer Fresh Salads Inc.)

At Summer Fresh®, we understand that the Big Game isn't just about touchdowns and field goals - it's about coming together with friends and family to enjoy great food and even better company. That's why we've curated a collection of game day recipes that are sure to score big with fans of all ages.

Experience a flavour revolution with our Chicken Souvlaki Wings for a delicious twist on traditional game day recipes, featuring tender chicken wings served with our Summer Fresh® Tzatziki Dip. Alternatively, treat yourself to our Savoury Wedge Nachos, boasting crispy potato wedges, melted cheese, and a medley of Summer Fresh® Baba Ghanouj and Summer Fresh® Bruschetta for an unforgettable game day experience.

But the excitement doesn't end there. From tangy dips to irresistible hummus varieties, Summer Fresh® has something for everyone this game day season. Our signature hummus, topped with incredible offerings such as our Spicy Pepper Hummus or Summer Fresh® Kalamata Olive Hummus, bursts with fresh ingredients and bold flavours, making it the perfect addition to any snack lineup. Pair it with crispy pita chips or crunchy vegetables for a winning combination that will leave your guests craving more.

To discover our full lineup of game day products and recipes, visit the Summer Fresh® website at summerfresh.com. Be sure to follow us on social media (@Summerfreshisfresh) for the latest updates and exclusive content.

About Summer Fresh ®

Summer Fresh® Salads, a leading provider of fresh and flavourful food products, enriching both everyday meals and special occasions. With a commitment to quality and taste, Summer Fresh® continuously strive to bring the best in culinary innovation to customers.

Summer Fresh®'s in demand Hummus and Dips can be found in the refrigerated deli section at select retailers across Canada.

SOURCE Summer Fresh Salads Inc.

For further information: Interested in learning more? Contact us at (905) 856-8816 or (877) 472-5237, [email protected]