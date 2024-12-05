Summer Fresh® Celebrates the Holidays with 12 Days of Appetizers

Get ready to celebrate the season with festive flavours—Summer Fresh® is kicking off the holidays with its 12 Days of Appetizer Recipes- "APPYS", featuring delicious, easy-to-make dishes that bring the joy of homemade appetizers to your holiday gatherings.

TORONTO, Dec. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - This holiday season, Summer Fresh® invites families and friends to enjoy homemade appetizers with its Appy's campaign. Featuring easy, creative recipes using Summer Fresh® hummus, dips, and salads. This festive tradition offers easy, delicious recipes to elevate your holiday gatherings with affordable, flavourful options that bring fun to the season.

12 Days of Appetizer Recipes campaign on the Summer Fresh® website (CNW Group/Summer Fresh Salads Inc.)

Add festive flair to your holiday spread with the Candy Cane Caprese Salad from the Summer Fresh® holiday recipe booklet. This fresh twist on the classic Caprese features creamy mozzarella, juicy tomatoes, and the rich flavour of Summer Fresh® Loaded Spinach Dip—a tasty and eye-catching addition to any table.

For the full recipe, visit the Summer Fresh website and bring this festive creation to life at your next celebration!

"There's nothing like the magic of the holiday season spent with family and friends, and we want to make it easier for everyone to enjoy this time of year," says Susan Niczowski, President and Founder of Summer Fresh® Salads. "Our Holiday Appetizer Recipes campaign brings people together through the joy of cooking with fresh, wholesome ingredients. We are excited to share these delicious recipes that will inspire fun, homemade moments in the kitchen."

What to Expect This Year

This year's campaign brings holiday cheer with easy-to-follow, affordable, family-friendly recipes such as Candy Cane Caprese Salad using Summer Fresh® Loaded Spinach Dip or Holly Lettuce Tree using Summer Fresh® Mexican Bean Salad and Summer Fresh® Roasted Red Pepper Dip. These costeffective appetizers ensure holiday hosts can create memorable dishes without compromising on flavour or quality.

About Summer Fresh®

For over 34 years, Summer Fresh® has been committed to providing fresh, high-quality food that brings people together. With a wide range of delicious dips, hummus, salads and snacks, Summer Fresh® continues to deliver homemade joy and enhance gatherings, big or small.

To join in the fun and discover new appetizer ideas, visit Summer Fresh® on social media or follow the 12 Days of Appetizer Recipes campaign on the Summer Fresh® website throughout December.

Ready to get cooking?

Summer Fresh's® in demand Hummus and Dips can be found in the refrigerated deli section at select retailers across Canada.

