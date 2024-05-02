MONTRÉAL, May 2, 2024 /CNW/ - TotalEnergies Marketing Canada Inc. is pleased to announce the renewal of its partnership with Kubota Canada Ltd., a Japanese manufacturer of agricultural equipment who strives for engineering excellence since 1975. This agreement continues a partnership that began in 2018, under which TotalEnergies Marketing Canada produces Kubota-branded lubricants at its plant near Montreal and distributes them to its dealer network.

Through this renewal, Kubota Canada reiterates its confidence in TotalEnergies Marketing Canada's ability to offer quality products and a high level of service and proximity.

"TotalEnergies has a relationship with Kubota that began in 2013, taking shape today through collaboration in more than 25 countries, and we are therefore proud to contribute to it through the trust placed in the development of its activities in Canada. We share common values such as quality and innovation, enabling us to develop a constantly evolving range of products and services that meet market needs. Our know-how and R&D in the lubricants sector, where we are the 4th largest player worldwide, have made this close collaboration possible," says Olivier Gauthier, President of TotalEnergies Marketing Canada Inc.

Jignesh Patel (Manager, Inventory Management at Kubota Canada) says "Kubota Canada proudly announces the signing of a two-year contract with TotalEnergies Marketing Canada for the production and distribution of Kubota Oil products throughout Canada. Building upon a longstanding partnership, Kubota Canada and TotalEnergies have collaborated for numerous years in Canada. Kubota Canada deeply values this enduring relationship and extends appreciation for TotalEnergies' consistent delivery of high-quality products and exceptional service.

About TotalEnergies Marketing Canada

TotalEnergies Marketing Canada Inc., a subsidiary of TotalEnergies, has been manufacturing and distributing a full range of lubricants for the automotive, heavy-duty, and industrial vehicle markets across Canada since 2007, including fuel-economy engine oils, biodegradable lubricants and high-performance greases.

About the Marketing & Services division of TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies' Marketing & Services business segment offers its professional and private customers a wide range of broad energy products and services—petroleum products, biofuels, charging and related services for electric vehicles, gas for road and maritime transportation—to support them in their mobility and help them reduce their carbon footprint. Every day, over 8 million customers visit our 16,000 service-stations all over the world. As the world's number four in lubricants, we design and sell high-performance products for the automotive, industrial and maritime sectors. And to provide the best response to the needs of our B2B customers, we deploy our sales forces, our international logistics network and our diverse offer. We operate in 107 countries, where our 31,000 employees stand close to all of our customers.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our 105,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

About Kubota Canada Ltd.

Kubota Canada Ltd. was formed in 1975 as the Canadian subsidiary of Kubota Corporation of Osaka, Japan. From the beginning, Kubota has been committed to offering quality, innovative and value-added products to their customers in Canada and around the world. This commitment has also earned the Kubota brand a long-lasting, enduring relationship. This same commitment is shared by customers and Kubota dealers alike.

Find out more : https://kubota.ca/

For further information: TotalEnergies Contact: Rima Abouassaly l [email protected]; Kubota contact: Jignesh Patel, 416-557-3578, [email protected]