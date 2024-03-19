Be there for the big show at the Montréal Science Centre! An event presented in collaboration with Cirque du Soleil!

MONTRÉAL, March 19, 2024 /CNW/ -

This will be the first total solar eclipse visible from Montréal in nearly a century and it all starts at 1pm on Monday, April 8 at the Montréal Science Centre!

Cirque du Soleil, the title sponsor of this Science Centre event, will offer everyone on site a chance to win family packages for its show Kurios!

Special eclipse glasses will be distributed for free at the Science Centre on the big day.

for free at the Science Centre on the big day. While you're there, visit the PHI Centre's all-new Horizon of Khufu experience, open exceptionally on this special Monday!

On the afternoon of April 8, 2024, an exceedingly rare total solar eclipse will take place and will be visible from southern parts of Québec. A total solar eclipse is a spectacular astronomical event that happens when the Moon travels in front of the Sun and hides it completely for a short period of time. This total solar eclipse is the astronomical event of the century! The last total solar eclipse visible in Montréal goes back to 1932 and no other such event is expected for another 180 years! The big moment happens at 3:27pm when the Sun will become completely hidden by the Moon, and the Science Centre will be an official viewing location. Simply find your way to the front of the building and join us to watch this celestial show!

The Science Centre is an ideal viewing location that will let everyone watch the eclipse in all its glory. On the day of the event, those in attendance can get a free pair of special eclipse glasses that meet ISO 12312-2:2015 standards (until supplies last).

While marvelling at this spectacular astronomical event, visitors can also enter a contest for a chance to win a family package to the Cirque du Soleil's show Kurios – Cabinet of Curiosities by scanning one of the QR codes posted on site.

To mark this special day, the Science Centre and the event's title sponsor, Cirque du Soleil, have teamed up to bring giant eclipse glasses to Montréal for the summer. Come try them out during the eclipse! Those in attendance can also get a free pair of eclipse glasses at one of the site's three distribution points (in front of the Science Centre and at the Jacques Cartier and Alexandra quay entrances).

The Science Centre's educators will also be on hand to help everyone, big and small, learn about the science behind this spectacularly rare event.

A tent will also be installed in front of the Science Centre to livestream views of the eclipse from Québec's own Astrolab (located in Mont-Mégantic provincial park) and from the David Dunlap Observatory in Ontario .

Please note that the Science Centre and Clock Tower Quay parking lots will be closed between 1pm and 5pm. For those with mobility limitations and for visitors with special needs, a quiet area will be available in front of the Horizon of Khufu exhibition building, located at 2 de la Commune Ouest. Our team is excited about welcoming you there to help you enjoy the eclipse to the fullest.

