Record-breaking 2025 sees 28 million visitors boost Toronto's economy by over $9 billion

TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2026 /CNW/ - A record 28.2 million visitors came to Toronto in 2025, generating a record $9.1 billion in spending, with 37 per cent of spending coming from the U.S. and international markets, according to Destination Toronto. Generating nearly $13.5 billion in economic impact, the $9.1 billion in direct spending exceeded the previous year's record by 4 per cent, reinforcing tourism's role as one of the city's most important export sectors. The daytrip and overnight visitation results are revealed in a report published today by Destination Toronto.

"Against a backdrop of shifting trade policies, tariffs and economic uncertainty, Toronto solidified its position as a top global destination," said Andrew Weir, President and CEO of Destination Toronto. "Our visitor economy showed strong resilience, as Toronto has what travellers and meeting planners are seeking -- compelling experiences paired with a warm welcome."

International arrivals were the fastest growing segment of tourism to Toronto last year, rising 8 per cent to 1.4 million visitors, led by growth from the U.K. and Germany, up 12 and 10 per cent respectively. To spur the growth of international visitation, Destination Toronto increased Toronto's visibility in the U.K., Germany and Mexico in 2025 along with the vital U.S. market, advancing the city's global tourism strategy and positioning the city for further growth in 2026.

Domestic visitation remained the largest segment at 25 million visitors, increasing 3 per cent as Canadian travel to the U.S. declined sharply and more Canadians travelled within their own country. The U.S. market was the second largest segment with 1.9 million visitors, down 6 per cent from the previous year.

"Visitors add to the vibrancy of Toronto, supporting local economies and contributing to communities across the city," said Mayor Olivia Chow. "Toronto's dynamic neighbourhoods, rich cultural offerings, globally-inspired food scene and major events and festivals continue to draw visitors from around the world. With the FIFA World Cup 2026™ coming to Toronto, we're excited to welcome the world and showcase everything our city has to offer."

Toronto remains Canada's most-visited destination and one of the top urban destinations in North America, supported by the city's diverse and vibrant urban experiences.

"Visitors to Toronto leave a large economic footprint, spending billions of dollars in the city, and then exploring beyond Toronto in destinations like Niagara, Muskoka and Ottawa. Whether they visit Toronto for leisure or for business or to attend a meeting, Toronto's visitors spend $2.2 billion and support thousands of businesses and jobs in other parts of Ontario," said Mr. Weir.

Major Meetings and events

Major meetings and events (multi-day events with more than 1,000 attendees) are a core pillar of Toronto's visitor economy. In 2025, Toronto hosted 74 major meetings with an estimated 378,000 delegates, a 51% year-over-year increase, and generating $982 million in economic impact.

Beyond direct spending by organizers and attendees, major meetings play a critical role in helping the city attract new investment, trade, and talent to its key economic sectors, such as life sciences, technology, AI, manufacturing, and finance. In 2025, Destination Toronto and its partners secured new business that will bring 70 major meetings and events to Toronto in future years, estimated to deliver over 370,000 attendees and $973 million in economic impact.

"In addition to the direct spending by meeting organizers and attendees, these events also strengthen Toronto's position as a global hub for life sciences, tech, AI or finance. To grow our local and regional economy, it is essential that Toronto hosts the largest and most influential meetings in these sectors and be seen as a key place for global business to convene, attracting new investment, trade and talent," said Mr. Weir.

Some of these key sector meetings that will meet in Toronto in 2026 include the International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation 46th Annual Meeting & Scientific Sessions, Rendez-vous Canada, 2026 Poultry Science Association Annual Meeting, Corporate Event Marketing Association Summit, International Federation for the Surgery of Obesity & Metabolic Disorders World Congress 2026, IEEE International Conference on Quantum Computing and Engineering (QCE) and the Joint Americas Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis and European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis 2026.

The largest event in 2026 is the FIFA World Cup™. Toronto is one of 16 host cities, with six matches, FIFA Fan Festival™ - Toronto, and celebrations planned for locals and fans who travel to Toronto to be part of the excitement. The tournament will place the city in the global spotlight for billions of viewers worldwide.

