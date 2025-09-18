The Fourth Edition of MICHELIN Guide Toronto & Region to be revealed at Liberty Grand

TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - The MICHELIN Guide Toronto & Region will be announced tonight at the Liberty Grand Entertainment Complex. The region's most prominent chefs will be in attendance to hear in real time which restaurants have received a MICHELIN Star or another MICHELIN Guide distinction. It's the fourth edition of the guide, and the second edition that includes selections from beyond Toronto. Attendance is by invitation only; accredited media camera operators are invited to arrive after 6 p.m., with filming beginning at 7 p.m.

By spotlighting Toronto's diverse food scene and the quality of the region's ingredients, the MICHELIN Guide creates a powerful opportunity to attract global visitors. Culinary tourism is a key driver of Ontario's economy. According to Destination Ontario, food and beverage was estimated to be the largest spending category for visitors in 2024, accounting for nearly one-third of total visitor spending in the province. By directing international attention to the city and region's chefs and food entrepreneurs, the guide fuels the visitor economy, supporting job growth, strengthening neighbourhood and local economies, and building cultural pride.

From Koreatown to Little Jamaica, Greektown to Little India, and across its many Chinatowns, Toronto's neighbourhoods showcase flavours from around the world in more than 15,000 restaurants and food establishments. The MICHELIN Guide amplifies this story on the global stage, spotlighting the diversity that defines Toronto's culinary identity and elevating the city's appeal for international visitors.

The MICHELIN Guide in North America

Michelin announced its first North American Guide in 2005 for New York. Guides have also been added in Chicago (2011); Washington, D.C. (2017); California (San Francisco in 2007, statewide 2019); Florida (Greater Miami, Orlando and Tampa in 2022, adding Greater Fort Lauderdale, The Palm Beaches and St. Pete-Clearwater in 2025, statewide in 2026); Toronto (2022); Vancouver (2022); Colorado (2023); Atlanta (2023), Mexico (2024), Texas (2024), Québec (2024), the American South (2025), Boston (2025) and Philadelphia (2025).

About the MICHELIN Guide

Recognized globally for excellence and quality, the MICHELIN Guide offers a selection of world-class restaurants.

The famous one, two and three MICHELIN Stars identify establishments serving exceptional cuisine that's rich in flavour, remarkably executed and infused with the personality of a talented chef.

The Bib Gourmand is a designation given to select restaurants that offer good quality food for a good value – often known as personal favorites among the inspectors when dining on their own time.

The MICHELIN Green Star honours restaurants that are pioneers in sustainable gastronomy.

Recommended restaurants and special professional awards are also highlighted by the MICHELIN Guide inspectors.

The MICHELIN Guide remains a reliable companion for any traveller seeking an unforgettable meal and hospitality experience. The Guide was first published in France at the turn of the 20th century to encourage the development of car mobility as well as tire sales by giving practical advice to motorists. Progressively, the Guide has specialized in restaurant and hotel recommendations. Michelin's inspectors still use the same criteria and manner of selection that were used by the inspectors in the very beginning.

The restaurant selections join the MICHELIN Guide selection of hotels, which features the most unique and exciting places to stay around the world. Visit the MICHELIN Guide website, or download the free app for iOS and Android, to discover every restaurant in the selection and book an amazing hotel.

Thanks to the rigorous MICHELIN Guide selection process that is applied independently and consistently in more than 60 destinations (60+ Guides), the MICHELIN Guide has become an international benchmark in fine dining.

All restaurants in the Guide are recommended by Michelin's anonymous inspectors, who are trained to apply the same time-tested methods used by Michelin inspectors for many decades throughout the world. This ensures a uniform, international standard of excellence. As a further guarantee of complete objectivity, Michelin inspectors pay all their bills in full, and only the quality of the cuisine is evaluated.

To fully assess the quality of a restaurant, the inspectors apply five criteria defined by Michelin: product quality; mastery of cooking techniques; harmony of flavors; the personality of the chef as reflected in the cuisine; and consistency over time and across the entire menu. These criteria guarantee a consistent and fair selection so a Starred restaurant has the same value regardless of whether it is in Paris, New York or anywhere else in the world.

Quotes:

"The Greater Toronto Area is renowned for its immensely talented chefs and vibrant, innovative culinary scene – one of the most diverse and high-quality in the world. The MICHELIN Guide Toronto & Region showcases the delicious variety of cuisines and homegrown ingredients that define our province and give visitors more reasons to savour their unique Ontario experience."

- The Honourable Stan Cho, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Gaming

"Toronto's culinary landscape reflects the diversity and creativity of our city, offering cuisines and experiences that welcome visitors from around the world and bring pride to residents. Whether a neighbourhood favourite or MICHELIN-recognized, our restaurants, bars, and cafés make Toronto a remarkable place to gather and enjoy. Congratulations to all the restaurants and hospitality workers recognized in this year's MICHELIN Guide."

- Olivia Chow, Mayor of Toronto

"Culinary is a foray into experiencing Canada's unique places and cultures, connecting visitors to the natural ingredients and the people who bring them to life. Earlier this year, Bravo's Top Chef: Destination Canada was a proud moment for Canada, earning three Emmy nominations and reaching over 20M viewers. It offered just a glimpse of what Canada has to offer and MICHELIN is continuing to put Canada on the map as a culinary destination."

- Gloria Loree, Senior Vice President of Marketing Strategy & Chief Marketing Officer at Destination Canada

"Ontario's culinary identity is as diverse and dynamic as the people and communities who shape it. The MICHELIN Guide showcases our world-class chefs and restaurants, while telling a deeper story of place and purpose where sustainable practices, local producers and Indigenous ingredients are at the forefront. This global recognition positions Ontario as a must-visit culinary destination, driving tourism and strengthening cultural pride across our province."

- Vincenza Ronaldi, President & CEO, Destination Ontario

"Toronto's culinary scene has always been remarkable. The MICHELIN Guide amplifies that story globally, drawing culinary travellers while inspiring local chefs, teams, and investors to expand the city's offerings. In doing so, it strengthens neighbourhood economies, supports jobs, and fuels Toronto's growing visitor economy."

- Andrew Weir, President & CEO, Destination Toronto

"Niagara's inclusion in the Michelin Guide is a powerful affirmation of the region's culinary excellence. We applaud Destination Toronto for their leadership in bringing this global culinary spotlight to Ontario, and we thank Michelin for recognizing the incredible talent, creativity, and commitment to excellence that define our region. This international recognition elevates Niagara's profile as a premier food and wine destination and celebrates the chefs, winemakers, and producers who make our culinary identity so extraordinary."

- Darryl MacMillan, Executive Director, Tourism Niagara Canada

About Destination Toronto

Toronto's visitor economy is a vital economic engine for the city, generating nearly $9 billion in visitor spending in 2024. Destination Toronto's purpose is to ignite the city's visitor economy to enrich and empower its communities. Operating in partnership with the City of Toronto and the tourism and hospitality community, Destination Toronto promotes the city to attract visitors and major meetings and events, and supports local businesses in maximizing the opportunities of the visitor economy. For more information, please visit DestinationToronto.com .

About Destination Ontario

Destination Ontario is the lead tourism marketing organization for Ontario, Canada. We market Ontario to travel consumers within Ontario, Canada and around the world. We inspire travellers to make Ontario a must-see destination on their travel list and to return to the beauty of Ontario again and again. Our goal is to generate increased visitation, enhance tourism expenditures in Ontario, and contribute to provincial economic prosperity through impactful marketing and results-oriented investment partnerships. Established in 1999, Destination Ontario is an agency of the Government of Ontario's Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Gaming. For more information, please visit DestinationOntario.com .

About Destination Canada

At Destination Canada, we believe that tourism enhances the wealth and wellbeing of Canadians and enriches the lives of visitors. Our mission is to influence supply and build demand for the benefit of locals, communities and visitors through leading research, alignment with public and private sectors, and marketing Canada nationally and abroad. Knowing that diversity is our greatest asset, we promote Canada as a premier four-season leisure and business tourism destination around the country and world in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, Mexico, United Kingdom and the United States. In addition, our Business Events team leverages in-depth global market analysis to target international clusters aligned with Canada's priority economic sectors. Destination Canada is a Crown corporation wholly owned by the Government of Canada. For more information, please visit destinationcanada.com .

