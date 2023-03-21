TORONTO, THE TOP BED BUG BASIN

Travellers beware as Toronto ranks first for the fourth-straight year on Orkin Canada's 2022 list of the nation's bed-buggiest cities

MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Orkin Canada has released its annual list of the "bed-buggiest" cities in Canada for 2022.

In the top spot is Toronto, followed by Vancouver (up from third in 2021), and Sudbury (down from second), rounding out the top three. One significant newcomer to the list was London, Ontario, which went unranked in 2021, and rose to eighth in 2022.

With the start of a new year, pest control leader Orkin Canada reminds homeowners and travellers to take precautions against bringing bed bugs back with them. *Cities are ranked by the number of bed bug treatments the company performed from January 1, 2022 through December 31, 2022. This ranking includes both residential and commercial treatments. (CNW Group/Orkin Canada)

The top 10 bed buggiest cities in Canada in 2022 are:

Toronto Vancouver Sudbury Oshawa Ottawa Scarborough Sault Ste. Marie London St. John's Hamilton

Bed bugs are known to live where there is a steady supply of food, and move from room to room through clothing, personal belongings, vacuum cleaners and infested furniture, making homes, hotels and businesses ideal spots.

As Canadians begin to plan their 2023 adventures, Orkin Canada wants to remind travellers how to recognize signs and traces of bed bugs, so that you can avoid bringing any unwanted hitchhikers back home.

The findings by Orkin Canada are based on the number of commercial and residential bed bug treatments carried out by the company in 2022 (January 1 – December 31).

Download the full list of Canada's 2022 bed buggiest cities here.

About Orkin Canada

Orkin Canada, a wholly owned subsidiary of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) is the country's largest pest control provider and leader in the development of fast, effective and environmentally responsible pest control solutions. One key program is the Home Pest Protection Program that prevents and eradicates pest infestations and provides key information about pests. Orkin Canada provides professional services to both residential and commercial clients from coast to coast. For more information and pest tips, visit www.orkincanada.ca, like www.facebook.com/OrkinCanada or subscribe to @Orkin.Canada on YouTube.

SOURCE Orkin Canada

For further information: For media inquiries, contact: Brown & Cohen Communications & Public Affairs Inc., Meetu Madahar, [email protected], (416) 817-4668; Charlie Echlin, [email protected], (647) 649-7646