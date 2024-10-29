Rodents on the run: Orkin Canada releases 2024 list of Rattiest Cities

Orkin Canada's annual national "Rattiest Cities" list is out!

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Orkin Canada has released its annual list of Canada's top 25 "Rattiest Cities," with Toronto once again claiming the top spot.

This year saw Toronto and Vancouver vying for first place in the rodent race and welcomed Montreal and Halifax onto the list.

City rankings are based on the number of commercial and residential rodent (rat and mice) treatments that Orkin Canada carried out from August 1, 2023 through July 31, 2024.

The top 10 rattiest cities in Canada in 2024 are:

Toronto Vancouver Kelowna Burnaby Victoria Mississauga Richmond Surrey Scarborough St. John's

As more regions across the country see a growing rodent population, Orkin Canada is reminding Canadians of steps that can be taken to mitigate rodents from targeting their property:

Eliminate Harbourage: Remove clutter indoors and outdoors, trim overgrown vegetation, and keep grass short.

Remove clutter indoors and outdoors, trim overgrown vegetation, and keep grass short. Cut Off Water Sources: Eliminate moisture by clearing clogged gutters and fixing leaky pipes or faucets both indoors and outdoors.

Eliminate moisture by clearing clogged gutters and fixing leaky pipes or faucets both indoors and outdoors. Remove Food Sources: Clean up fallen fruits or vegetables in the yard, store garbage in rodent-proof bins, and prevent overflow.

Clean up fallen fruits or vegetables in the yard, store garbage in rodent-proof bins, and prevent overflow. Seal Entry Points: Close gaps larger than 1/4 inch with rodent-proof materials, and install weather strips on exterior doors to block entry points.

For comprehensive protection, consider contacting a pest control professional to assess your property and recommend prevention measures.

