The TSO's vibrant music programming and music-related initiatives include internationally recognized composers and music creators, including many SOCAN composer members. Each year, the TSO's SOCAN-licensed events set the stage for many orchestral and popular concerts where music is heard and performed, and in 2020 the TSO innovated with online performances, each adhering to fair music licensing.

"We're very proud to receive the Licensed To Play SOCAN Award," said Toronto Symphony Orchestra CEO Matthew Loden. "We continue to program rich and diverse music artists, including composers who evolve our artform. The TSO's Principal Librarian Gary Corrin has been unwavering in his commitment to composers and our relationship with SOCAN – it's one more way we can support the artists with whom we work."

The Licensed To Play award recognizes a Canadian business that consistently ensures it is legally and ethically using music, and represents the mutual respect that music creators and businesses have for each other, allowing them both to continue to grow together.

"The TSO's outstanding reputation of ethical and fair music licensing is an example of their sustained commitment to composers and music creators and just one of the reasons they remain a leader in the orchestral world," said Ian Cusson, Canadian composer, and recipient of the 2021 Jan V. Matejcek New Classical Music SOCAN Award.

The TSO's focus on digital performances during the pandemic included SOCAN-licensed programming including their TSO On Demand and Live-steam series. "This award recognizes that the TSO continues to program extraordinary musical talent, both in-person and digitally, with fair compensation," said SOCAN Vice President of Royalty Collections, Kit Wheeler. "It's an honour for SOCAN to continue our great partnership with the Toronto Symphony Orchestra on behalf of our more than 175,000 songwriters, composers, and music publishers."

SOCAN works with businesses and their trade associations, as well as municipalities and others, to encourage them to stay up-to-date with their music licenses. Collectively, music licensing provides a major part of songwriters, composers, and music publishers' livelihoods through royalties. It's a vital aspect of Canada's music ecosystem.

The 2021 SOCAN Awards will be the second year that the annual event will be held online due to pandemic safeguards. Beginning May 27th, more than 50 SOCAN awards will be presented to the year's most successful music creators and publishers in an event that is often cited as a crowning achievement in the careers of songwriters, composers, and music publishers.

