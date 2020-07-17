Toronto legal software provider to celebrate IPO with a virtual market open ceremony today

TORONTO, July 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) announced today that Dye & Durham Limited (Dye & Durham), a Canadian-based leading provider of cloud-based software and technology solutions, will begin trading this morning under the symbolTSX:DND.

To celebrate the listing, Matthew Proud, CEO, Dye & Durham, will join John McKenzie, Interim CEO and CFO, TMX Group, to virtually open the market today at 9:30 a.m. ET. Total proceeds from the initial public offering (IPO) is $150 million.

"On behalf of Toronto Stock Exchange, we congratulate the Dye & Durham team on their IPO. We are proud to welcome a homegrown Canadian innovation story to our market," said Mr. McKenzie. "Technology and innovation companies are increasingly turning to our unique, two-tiered capital formation ecosystem to gain access to global investors and the vital capital they need to fund their business strategy and achieve their growth objectives. TMX remains committed to enabling the long-term success of these visionary growth companies and to providing investors with opportunities to participate in their success."

Dye & Durham has grown to 350 employees in Canada and the United Kingdom and serves blue chip customers including many of Canada's largest legal firms, financial institutions, and government organizations.

As at June 30, 2020, there were 439 technology and innovation companies listed on both TSX and TSX Venture Exchange with a combined market capitalization of almost $362 billion.

