Toronto School bus drivers provide strong strike mandate

Unifor Local 4268 represents approximately 500 school bus drivers who predominantly provide transportation services for special needs students at the Toronto District School Board, Toronto Catholic District School Board as well as transportation for public and Catholic French boards, private schools and other customers. Some or all of the customers may see service interruptions if the parties fail to come to a tentative agreement by Friday May 6, 2022.

"This is an industry that continues to struggle with recruitment and retention, yet companies still refuse to improve working conditions to keep trained drivers on the road," said Unifor Local 4268 President Debbie Montgomery. "School bus drivers bear tremendous responsibility for as many as 70 children on board at a time but consistently earn significantly less than their public transit counterparts. These workers deserve to receive the respect that they are due."

