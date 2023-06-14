Toronto's Pre-Construction Industry Raises over $70,000 for Daily Bread Food Bank at Ballin' Out for Charity

TORONTO, June 14, 2023 /CNW/ - On Friday, June 2nd, Ballin' Out for Charity held its first annual basketball tournament, an exciting event that bridged the pre-construction industry with sports, community, and giving back with resounding success. The event organized by RAD Marketing, BLACKLINE and TCS Marketing Systems took place at Battle Arena and brought together pre-construction industry giants and sports personalities in support of The Daily Bread Food Bank. Having raised over $70,000, the event enabled the Daily Bread Food Bank to provide over 70,000 meals for families and individuals experiencing food insecurity in Toronto.

From Left to Right: Mark “Strizzy” Strong In Arena Host for the Toronto Raptors, Sarah Nakamura from RAD Marketing, the official mascot of the Toronto Raptors, Natasha Alibhai from TCS Marketing Systems and Tim Ng from Blackline. (CNW Group/RAD Marketing)

The event kicked off with 16 teams playing 3-on-3 games with the official mascot of the Toronto Raptors and Mark "Strizzy" Strong In Arena Host for the Toronto Raptors in attendance. Ballin' Out for Charity served as a unique platform for the pre-construction industry key players recognizing the importance of camaraderie and collaboration in making a positive impact on the community.

The significance of this event is heightened by the current situation at the Daily Bread Food Bank. Since March 2023, visits to the food bank have quadrupled, with close to 270,000 client visits to food banks in Toronto. As the cost of living continues to rise, Ballin' Out for Charity will continue to be a vital platform to raise funds for various charitable initiatives across the city as an annual industry basketball tournament.

Industry sponsors included: Slate Asset Management, Marlin Spring, Great Gulf, Tribute, Empire, Lifetime Developments, Adi Development Group, Collecdev, Altree, Mattamy Homes, Metropia, GTA Homes, and Elegance Marble & Granite, RBC, Roc Media and Channel 13.

About RAD Marketing

With a team that has over 30 years of combined experience in Real Estate, RAD Marketing is one of the top Sales and Marketing Firms for pre-construction developments in the Greater Toronto Area and Canada. RAD Marketing has sold over $4 billion in pre-construction condo developments in Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver and abroad, totaling more than 12,000 condominium suites.

About TCS Marketing Systems

TCS Marketing Systems is Canada's premier sales advisory group that works collaboratively with developers to build exceptional value for their pre-construction projects and the communities they are shaping. As a strategic partner with over 30 years of experience working with developers, our priority is to add value to a project, position it, market it and successfully sell it out beyond expectations.

About BLACKLINE APP/ADHOC

ADHOC is a team of artists, architects, UI/UX designers, software engineers, and game developers who work closely with like-minded clients and visionary people to launch successful urban developments. ADHOC's interactive team crafts digital experiences that streamline information for efficient communication between our clients and the end user.

