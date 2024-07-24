RAD Marketing brings pre-construction expertise to Alberta

TORONTO, July 24, 2024 /CNW/ - RAD Marketing, known for being one of the top sales and marketing firms for pre-construction developments in the Greater Toronto Area, has announced that it has expanded its services to Alberta with Arris Residences by Bosa Development in Calgary. This marks a significant milestone for RAD Marketing, as it continues its work in redefining pre-construction real estate advisory and development marketing across Canada.

Arris Residences, soaring 41 storeys into Calgary's skyline, offers the ultimate in river-side living, combining spacious homes, incredible views, thoughtful details, and impressive proximity. Arris Residences epitomizes convenience and luxury in Downtown Calgary, providing a unique living experience.

"We are already working in Montreal and Vancouver and are thrilled to bring our expertise to our first Calgary project - Arris Residences," said Riz Dhanji, Founder & President of RAD Marketing. "Calgary's dynamic real estate market is the perfect place for us to share The RAD Difference and build lasting partnerships with developers, real estate professionals and communities."

RAD Marketing's entry into the Calgary market is a testament to its growing influence and reputation in the pre-construction industry. Known for its innovative approach, RAD Marketing continues to set new benchmarks with a proven track record in Vancouver with Westbank's Vancouver House and Canderel's Tour Des Canadiens in Montreal, highlighting its ability to navigate diverse markets and deliver exceptional results.

With a cutting-edge approach to real estate marketing that centres on telling distinctive stories for each project, RAD Marketing's expertise in marketing, sales, and technology, is poised to make a significant impact in Calgary. The firm's strategic approach ensures that every project it undertakes is marketed with precision and expertise, instilling trust and confidence among potential buyers, investors, developers, partners, and the broker community. This commitment to delivering unmatched service and results defines its success in the industry.

Developers looking for a trusted partner to elevate its projects can rely on RAD Marketing's comprehensive suite of services. With its innovative strategies and deep industry insights, RAD Marketing will continue to redefine pre-construction real estate marketing in the GTA and across Canada.

About RAD Marketing

With a team that has over 30 years of combined experience in Real Estate, RAD Marketing is one of the top Sales and Marketing Firms for pre-construction developments in the Greater Toronto Area and Canada. RAD Marketing has sold over $4 billion in pre-construction condo developments in Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver and abroad, totaling more than 15,000 condominium suites.

