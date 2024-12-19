Toronto's One-Stop Destination for Family Gaming and Entertainment Now Open!

"Adding a new Playdium next to our theatre creates the perfect place for families and friends to enjoy movies, gaming and great food—all in one amazing space," said Ellis Jacob, President and CEO, Cineplex. "As the country's top entertainment destination for Canadians of all ages, we're excited to bring Playdium to Toronto, where our guests can connect and create memories for both everyday fun and special occasions."

"Creating vibrant destinations and memorable experiences is at the heart of our business, and as a company with the same shared values, Cineplex is an ideal partner," commented Rory MacLeod, EVP, Operations, Cadillac Fairview. "Entertainment adds an extra dimension to our overall shopping experience and we're thrilled to support Cineplex with the opening of Playdium at CF Fairview Mall."

Play, party, eat and watch in over 22,000 square feet of entertainment, featuring something for everyone:

Compete with family and friends on more than 60 amusement games. From classics to racing games, virtual reality, claw machines and even Duck Pin bowling, there's something for every skill level and age.

Earn points and track credits on your game band. Then visit the Swag Shop to redeem points towards a variety of prizes including board games, plush toys and more.

Grab a snack while you play or sit down to enjoy a delicious range of food and beverage options at Bites including poutine, pizza, nachos and a selection of sweet treats.

including poutine, pizza, nachos and a selection of sweet treats. Private rooms are available for birthday parties, team building, corporate events or special gatherings.

The theatre features nine auditoriums, six with enhanced experiences including UltraAVX, RealD 3D and D-BOX seating.

The new opening has created nearly 100 local jobs.

For more information, visit playdium.com, follow us on Instagram (@playdiumca) and like us on Facebook (@playdiumca). For movie tickets and showtime information, visit cineplex.com and follow us on Instagram (@cineplexmovies), on X (@cineplexmovies) and like us on Facebook (@Cineplex).

About Cineplex

Cineplex (TSX:CGX) is a top-tier Canadian brand that operates in the Film Entertainment and Content, Amusement and Leisure, and Media sectors. Cineplex offers a unique escape from the everyday to millions of guests through its circuit of 168 movie theatres and location-based entertainment venues. In addition to being Canada's largest and most innovative film exhibitor, the company operates Canada's favourite destination for 'Eats & Entertainment' (The Rec Room), complexes specially designed for teens and families (Playdium), and an entertainment concept that brings movies, amusement gaming, dining, and live performances together under one roof (Cineplex Junxion). It also operates successful businesses in cinema media (Cineplex Media), alternative programming (Cineplex Events), motion picture distribution (Cineplex Pictures), digital commerce (CineplexStore.com), and digital place-based media (Cineplex Digital Media or CDM). Providing even more value for its guests, Cineplex is a partner in Scene+, Canada's largest entertainment and lifestyle loyalty program.

Proudly recognized as having one of the country's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Cineplex employs over 10,000 people in its offices and venues across Canada. To learn more, visit Cineplex.com.

About Cadillac Fairview

Cadillac Fairview (CF) is one of the largest owners, operators, investors and developers of best-in-class office, retail, multi-family residential, industrial and mixed-use properties in North America.

Wholly owned by the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, with assets under management of $30 billion, CF manages over 36 million square feet of leasable space at 64 landmark properties across Canada, including CF Toronto Eaton Centre, 160 Front, Toronto-Dominion Centre, CF Carrefour Laval, CF Chinook Centre and CF Pacific Centre.

Driven by its purpose of Transforming Communities for a Vibrant Tomorrow, CF is continually striving to make a positive impact in communities where it operates. Visit cadillacfairview.com for more information.

