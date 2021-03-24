Toronto's most innovative and luxurious Fitness & Wellness Hub 'Sweat and Tonic' To Unveil Second Location at 'The Well' in Toronto

"Sweat and Tonic was created to bridge the gap between home and office for young professionals who prioritize health and fitness and expect first class service. By building the most popular immersive studios, scheduling the highest number of weekly classes across Canada, and providing luxurious work/play spaces, we have created a third home for social engagement, inclusion, and community," said David Ingram, Founder of Sweat and Tonic. "We are thrilled by the opportunity to welcome guests new and old to this exciting project and we have confidence in our partners at DesignAgency and Paradigm Architecture + Design, that together, we will create a world-class experience that will be truly unique."

Sweat and Tonic opened its inaugural location minutes away from the Eaton Centre and Dundas Square, at 225 Yonge Street, in November 2019. The three-storey, 16,000+ square feet premium space features 3 fitness studios, a spa, cafe, bar, and coworking space – everything one needs to sweat, recover, and recharge. Now, Sweat and Tonic takes its first step towards expansion with a 25,000+ square feet luxury space at The Well, bordering Front Street, Spadina Avenue, and Wellington Street.

"As part of introducing modern residential accommodations, distinctive office space to international companies and elevated retail concepts at The Well, the addition of a high quality health and fitness space was important," said Jeff Ross, RioCan's Senior Vice President of Leasing & Tenant Construction. "We were looking for a complimentary partner that possessed the same vision for best-in-class facilities and was committed to engaging with a strong local community. Sweat and Tonic provides a premium fitness lifestyle that reflects the latest health and wellness trends and will be a significant destination for the entire district. We look forward to meeting and surpassing the aspirations of the King West neighbourhood along with all the residents and office crowd at The Well."

Sweat and Tonic at The Well will occupy one entire floor of a building and will be 50% larger than the existing Yonge/Shuter location. Guests will enjoy access to the same services and amenities they have come to know and love at the first location, as well as expanded spa, beauty, and wellness offerings.

In the lobby of Sweat and Tonic, guests will step into the S&T retail space and cafe which will offer superfood smoothies, bites, and snacks. The facilities will include three state-of-the-art, soundproof studios to host world-class Yoga, High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT), Ride, and Pilates group fitness classes, as well as a 50-foot lap pool and personal training area for an all-encompassing fitness experience. Sweat and Tonic is known for its wide variety of classes across several modalities, powered by Toronto's best instructors, who create an inclusive environment for guests to push harder, while feeling the energy of a community working together. The workouts are propelled by epic playlists , lights moving to the beat of the music, and state-of-the-art treadmills and spin bikes in the HIIT and Ride studios.

Luxury change rooms for men and women will include local, curated skincare and personal care products, and a dedicated wing of the space will be reserved for beauty and spa services including massage therapy, acupuncture, compression therapy, facials, nail bar, salon, nutrition, molecular wellness, and more. Guests can recover after addictive workouts with a deep-tissue massage, and then unwind with a cocktail in Tonic House. With a spectacular view looking south at the CN Tower and the lake, the new location will feature a bar, lounge, and patio space for guests to collaborate, elevate, and belong.

The design purposes of both The Well and Sweat and Tonic are centered around human connection and community, making this new location an ideal partnership. Communal spaces where people can gather, collaborate, and celebrate together is at the forefront of the design. The decision to expand is testament to Sweat and Tonic's mission to bring an elevated holistic fitness and wellness experience to all of Toronto.

Sweat and Tonic at The Well will open in November 2022.

For more information, visit www.sweatandtonic.com .

SOURCE Sweat and Tonic

For further information: Media contact: Sharon Xie, [email protected]; General inquiries: [email protected]