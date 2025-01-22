Sweat and Tonic Unveils New Concept Studio REFORMD - the Highest-Capacity Lagree Studio Worldwide

TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Sweat and Tonic, Toronto's favourite boutique fitness and wellness destination offering the highest selection of group fitness classes in Canada, announces the launch of REFORMD — a groundbreaking new brand and concept studio set to open in spring 2025. Nestled within The Well™ and located just steps away from Sweat and Tonic's second location that opened in December 2023, REFORMD is set to make history as the world's highest-capacity Lagree method studio.

This announcement comes less than a year after announcing plans to open their third location in Toronto's prestigious Yorkville neighbourhood. Renowned for their state-of-the-art, immersive yoga, Pilates, HIIT and indoor cycling classes, and 360-degree wellness and recovery hub, Sweat and Tonic's REFORMD will specialize in Lagree Method workout classes delivered by world-class Lagree-certified instructors, all carefully crafted and delivered through their signature high-energy experience and expert programming.

"We have the privilege of welcoming over 3,000 guests in attendance per day, in 475 classes weekly across our two locations and Tonic Spa, and we're so grateful for the overwhelming support since opening our second location at The Well," said David Ingram, Founder of Sweat and Tonic. "Every day, we see first-hand what's important to our guests – highest quality fitness classes, comprehensive wellness and recovery options, elevated amenities, connecting with a strong and dedicated community, and friction-free access to it all. With the demand we've seen since opening at The Well, there was an opportunity to further elevate our offerings and support our guests in their wellness journeys. REFORMD is the next exciting step in our mission to bring the best of boutique fitness and wellness to the community. Not only are we adding the Lagree Method - one of the best strength-building workouts in the world – to our offerings, we're pushing the boundaries and elevating the guest experience above and beyond what you'll find anywhere else in this city."

The 6,000 square-foot location will be equipped with 30 Mega Pro Megaformer machines, featuring immersive custom-programmed chromatherapy lighting and AV, floor-to-ceiling mirrors, and an elevated instructor Megaformer platform providing a clear line of sight to optimize the workout experience. The space will also include a welcome lounge, education room with two Megaformer machines, a grab and go fridge and Tonic Bar ordering kiosks for pre- and post-class fuel, private changerooms and showers, as well as heated flooring throughout the changeroom and Megaformer studio.

Lagree is not Pilates, and the Megaformer is not a reformer. Since its inception over 25 years ago, the Lagree Method stands in a category of its own and has continuously evolved, earning its reputation as one of the world's most effective and transformative workouts.

Founded on five components of physical fitness – endurance, cardiovascular fitness, body composition, flexibility, and strength – Lagree is a patented high-intensity, low-impact exercise method that tightens, tones, and deeply activates slow-twitch muscle fibers. The method integrates body-building principles and focuses on slow, controlled movements and progressive load to build strength. The Mega Pro is the 8th and the newest of the evolving Megaformer machine series, featuring a moving carriage and adaptive platform lift to activate muscles and allow for easier stabilization of joints to ensure less impact and inflammation in connective tissues during and post workout.

"Lagree Fitness has always pushed the limits of the fitness industry," said Sebastien Lagree, inventor and Founder of Lagree Fitness. "With over 180 patents and 600 Lagree Method studios worldwide, evolution and innovation has always driven my vision for the brand. At our core, it's always been our mission to help others reach new heights in their health and fitness, and we do that by pushing the industry out of their comfort zone. Knowing that Sweat and Tonic, a bold brand with innovation and technology at their forefront, is bringing the largest-capacity Lagree Studio in the world and continuing to raise the bar for the fitness and wellness industry in Toronto and beyond, is very energizing. Experimenting, pushing, and evolving - this is what the future of fitness is all about."

Sweat, recover, connect: Sweat and Tonic (S&T) brings the best of boutique fitness and wellness under one roof. S&T is Toronto's leading boutique fitness and wellness hub, offering the widest collection of group fitness classes in Canada. From complimentary full-service amenities and unparalleled range of yoga, Pilates, HIIT and indoor cycling classes powered by top-of-the-line fitness equipment, custom-programmed lighting, immersive projection screens and state-of-the-art sound systems, to premium spa, recovery and high-tech biohacking amenities - every aspect of S&T has been designed to deliver a best-in-class experience with a hospitality approach. With premium spa facilities, café, and bar offerings, members can recharge, recover, and reignite. Tonic House, the multi-functional lounge, workspace and event venue, inspires collaboration and innovation. Since opening in 2019, S&T has innovated and expanded their state-of-the art classes across multiple channels: In-studio, Sweat in the Park, Sweat Live, Sweat on Demand, and Sweat on the Roof – a one-of-a-kind, outdoor rooftop fitness studio in the heart of downtown Toronto. In spring 2023, S&T opened its first international sister location, Silver Springs, a boutique yoga and Pilates oasis in the heart of Los Angeles, and opened its second location at The Well in December 2023.

