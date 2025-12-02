Toronto Public Library to open new district branch in 2028

Newly purchased building at Queen & Parliament will house library branch

TORONTO, Dec. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Toronto Public Library (TPL) has purchased a building at 339 Queen Street East, at the corner of Queen and Parliament, to house a new district library branch to replace the current neighbourhood St. Lawrence branch located at 171 Front Street. This relocation is in response to rapid population growth and increased demand for expanded library services in this part of the city. The new branch will primarily serve the neighbourhoods of St. Lawrence, Moss Park and Corktown.

Rendering of TPL’s new St. Lawrence branch, expected to open at the end of 2028. (CNW Group/Toronto Public Library)

The current St. Lawrence branch will remain open throughout construction. The new branch is expected to open at the end of 2028.

Expanding services for a growing community

The branch currently operates in a leased space designed as a neighbourhood branch. The new location, approximately 900 metres away, will transform it into a district branch in a larger, library-owned facility. It will be 30,000 square feet, compared to 4,800 square feet at the current location.

This upgrade will enable TPL to serve broader communities with expanded services including larger collections and extended hours, access to technology and digital literacy training, individual and group workspaces, spaces for programming and events and dedicated zones for teens and young children.

Community engagement

Community members will have opportunities to provide input on the new library branch, with consultation dates to be confirmed and posted. TPL will develop the space as a district library branch, with support from the Toronto Public Library Foundation for enhancements.

A heritage building equipped for modern service

TPL's new building traces its lineage back to 1907, when a building permit was granted to architect Henry Simpson on behalf of the Home Furniture Carpet Co. The resulting brick building was designed in the style of the Chicago School of Architecture and built later that year. The structure was expanded in 1926, taking over the properties at 339 and 341 Queen Street to create the building there today.

The building was owned and operated as The Home Furniture Company by C.B. Tadman and A.E. Tadman until 1978 and then by Marty Millionaire Ltd until its closure in 2014. The property was then purchased by 'Free the Children', later known as WE Charity, who conducted a massive restoration effort with developer TriAxis and Kohn Partnership Architects. In 2017, the building was officially declared a heritage building.

The building is steeped in history yet equipped to serve as a modern district library branch.

Quotes

Alim Remtulla, Toronto Public Library Board Chair

"On behalf of the Toronto Public Library Board, I'm proud that we've acquired this building to house a new district library. This strategic investment responds directly to the rapid growth we're seeing in this part of the city and the increased demand for library services from residents here. Providing shared community spaces is a key priority for us, especially as our city grows and becomes more diverse. This new branch will promote equitable access to information and resources, creating a space where all residents can connect and thrive."

Moe Hosseini-Ara, City Librarian, Toronto Public Library

"Libraries are vital community hubs where everyone belongs. This new district branch will provide a welcoming, fully accessible space for children, teens, adults, seniors, and our city's most vulnerable residents to learn, connect, and thrive together. As this part of the city continues to grow, we're proud to create a modern library that will serve as a cornerstone of community life for decades to come."

Councillor Chris Moise, Toronto Centre

"The new library at the corner of Queen and Parliament will be a 30,000 square foot district branch that is more than six times larger than the current library, and it will feature enhanced programming space, virtual interview rooms, and a digital innovation hub / fabrication studio. I can't wait for everyone to experience it in 2028!"

About Toronto Public Library

Toronto Public Library is one of the world's biggest and busiest public library systems, with nearly 45 million annual visits to our branches and online. We empower Torontonians to thrive in the digital age and knowledge economy through easy access to technology, lifelong learning, and diverse cultural and leisure experiences, where, when and how our customers need us. To learn more, visit our website, email Answerline, subscribe to our eNewsletter or follow us on Facebook , Instagram and X (Twitter).

SOURCE Toronto Public Library

Media contact: [email protected]