All 100 Toronto Public Library branches now open Sundays

TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Toronto Public Library (TPL) is expanding access for residents across the city: starting October 19, all 100 branches will be open Sundays from 12-5 pm, except on holiday weekends.

For the first time, every neighbourhood will have Sunday access to welcoming public spaces, technology, books, programs and more. Thirty-three library branches will open on Sundays for the first time, while 67 are extending their Sunday hours.

The expansion also marks the next step toward a major milestone: beginning in the summer of 2026, with the addition of even more weekday hours, all 100 TPL library branches will operate seven days a week, year-round.

Responding to community demand

When TPL increased open hours in 2024, participating branches recorded a 44% increase in visits compared to the same period the previous year. Library usage overall continues to rise, with 81% of Toronto residents accessing TPL services.

Since the TPL Board first approved the Open Hours Plan in 2006, the library has been adding more service hours. This expansion significantly accelerated in 2024, driven by Mayor Chow and the City's commitment to expanding access to public library branches across the city.

Supporting strong, connected communities

Being open longer means the Library can help address the growing need for accessible and welcoming spaces in Toronto. Libraries branches provide free resource for everyone across the city, and expanded hours help to advance the Toronto Poverty Reduction Strategy and the Toronto Strong Neighbourhoods Strategy.

Quotes

Mayor Olivia Chow

"Every Toronto resident deserves access to free, welcoming public spaces where they belong. Libraries are hubs of opportunity, learning and connection. By opening all 100 branches on Sundays and moving toward full seven-day service in 2026, we're ensuring our libraries are available when people need them most."

Deputy Mayor Amber Morley

"This expansion represents a meaningful investment in community wellbeing and equity. Sunday library extended hours removes barriers for families juggling work schedules, students seeking quiet study spaces and gives everyone more access to a safe, welcoming space. When we invest in libraries, we invest in the future of every Toronto resident."

Jonathan Hoss, Toronto Public Library Board Vice Chair

"The results speak for themselves--when TPL increased open hours in 2024, participating branches recorded a 44% increase in visits compared to the same period the previous year. Along with the entire Toronto Public Library Board, I am thrilled by this response from our community and remain committed to continuing our open hours plan to support the City of Toronto's Poverty Reduction Strategy."

City Librarian Moe Hosseini-Ara

"Libraries are vital community spaces, and we know people need flexible access that fits their busy lives. These aren't just additional open hours – they represent students finding quiet study space, families attending programs together, and job seekers accessing computers and career resources. Sunday service removes barriers to access and creates opportunities."

About Toronto Public Library

Toronto Public Library is the biggest and busiest public library system in North America, with more than 46 million annual visits to our branches and online. We empower Torontonians to thrive in the digital age and knowledge economy through easy access to technology, lifelong learning, and diverse cultural and leisure experiences, where, when and how our customers need us. To learn more, visit tpl.ca or follow us on Facebook and Instagram, LinkedIn or X (Twitter).

SOURCE Toronto Public Library

Media contact: [email protected]