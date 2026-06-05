Toronto Pearson to conduct annual full-scale emergency exercise

TORONTO, June 5, 2026 /CNW/ - Toronto Pearson will conduct its annual full-scale emergency exercise on Saturday, June 6 to test and strengthen emergency response capabilities across the airport community.

Mandated by Transport Canada, this full-scale exercise is a critical component of Toronto Pearson's emergency preparedness efforts and has been conducted annually since 1991.

This year's exercise, attended by nearly 300 participants, will simulate an investigation on board an aircraft and will involve a coordinated response among airport staff, emergency services, first responders, and an airline partner. The event will take place between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

"Safety is built into every aspect of our operation at Toronto Pearson," said Khalil Lamrabet, Chief Operating Officer, Toronto Pearson. "Exercises like this allow us to challenge our plans, strengthen coordination with our partners and identify opportunities for continuous improvement. By training together in a realistic environment, we help ensure the airport community is ready to respond to any situation safely and effectively."

There will be no disruption to flights or passenger services during the exercise. Members of the public may notice an increased presence of emergency personnel on airport grounds.

About Toronto Pearson

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority is the operator of Toronto Pearson International Airport, Canada's largest airport and a vital connector of people, businesses, and goods.

Toronto Pearson has been recognized as one of the best airports in North America eight times in the last nine years by Airports Council International, the global trade representative of the world's airports. Toronto Pearson continues to be recognized as a top workplace, earning a spot on Forbes's "Canada's Best Employers" for the past three years.

For operational updates and passenger information, please visit @TorontoPearson/@AeroportPearson on X. You can also follow us on Facebook or Instagram.

SOURCE Toronto Pearson

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