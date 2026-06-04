TORONTO, June 4, 2026 /CNW/ - Toronto Pearson is ready to welcome the world as athletes, fans and visitors arrive in the city for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Toronto™.

As Canada's primary gateway for international travellers, Toronto Pearson has been preparing the welcome mat for sports fans who will pass through our airport to be part of this global sporting event.

Toronto Pearson Is Ready to Welcome Fans and Visitors from Around the World (CNW Group/Toronto Pearson)

With direct flights to 15 of the 16 host cities, the airport will be the first touch for many fans travelling across North America, ensuring safe and efficient operations throughout the tournament period.

Welcoming the World

The celebration will begin the moment travellers land at Toronto Pearson, where the energy of the tournament will come to life in activations across the terminal, kicking off the experience for many passengers before they head downtown to the stadium. Soccer simulators, freestyle performers and interactive games will bring the spirit of the tournament directly to the passenger experience, ensuring that the celebration begins on arrival.

The tournament will mark an early start to the summer travel season at Toronto Pearson.

From the beginning of June until Labour Day weekend in September, Toronto Pearson expects up to 17 million arriving and departing passengers will pass through the airport.

"It's game time and we are ready at Toronto Pearson," said Deborah Flint, President and CEO of Toronto Pearson. "These events create national pride, team spirit and meaningful experiences, which thousands of employees across the airport have been preparing for. During the tournament and summer travel season, we expect peak days of up to 185,000 passengers across more than 1,000 flights, and we're focused on travellers from across the world experiencing excellence, and a warm Canadian welcome and farewell."

Toronto will host six FIFA World Cup 2026™ matches between June 12 and July 2, 2026. To ensure fans reach their destinations smoothly, Toronto Pearson has launched a dedicated webpage with everything travellers need to know about airport services and transportation options - helping them easily navigate from terminal to tournament.

LINK HERE: Pearson welcomes the world through sport. | Pearson Airport

Operational Readiness

Toronto Pearson has been preparing for FIFA World Cup 2026 Toronto™ for more than a year, with coordinated planning across the airport community to prepare for increased passenger volumes during the tournament and the busy summer travel season.

Specialized operational preparations include:

A dedicated games operations centre, which will bring together airport teams and partners to coordinate activities and maintain efficient operations throughout the tournament period.

which will bring together airport teams and partners to coordinate activities and maintain efficient operations throughout the tournament period. Integrated operational planning with airport partners , including airlines, federal agencies and emergency response teams, to help maintain efficient passenger flow and operational reliability during periods of increased activity.

, including airlines, federal agencies and emergency response teams, to help maintain efficient passenger flow and operational reliability during periods of increased activity. Cross-functional coordination planni ng across the airport community , with coordination among terminal operations, baggage operations, airside teams, customer service, emergency management, communications and government partners to support safe and efficient operations.

, with coordination among terminal operations, baggage operations, airside teams, customer service, emergency management, communications and government partners to support safe and efficient operations. Enhanced staffing and customer service resources in key areas across the terminals to help passengers navigate the airport smoothly during peak travel periods.

About Toronto Pearson

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority is the operator of Toronto Pearson International Airport, Canada's largest airport and a vital connector of people, businesses, and goods.

Toronto Pearson has been recognized as one of the best airports in North America eight times in the last nine years by Airports Council International, the global trade representative of the world's airports. Toronto Pearson continues to be recognized as a top workplace, earning a spot on Forbes's "Canada's Best Employers" for the past three years.

For operational updates and passenger information, please visit @TorontoPearson/@AeroportPearson on X. You can also follow us on Facebook or Instagram.

SOURCE Toronto Pearson

Toronto Pearson Media Office | [email protected]