TORONTO, June 25, 2026 /CNW/ - Toronto Pearson joined Canadian airports today in celebrating the third annual Airport Workers Day, recognizing the more than 52,000 people who work across Canada's largest airport and celebrating the critical role they play in driving economic opportunity and keeping Canadian communities connected to each other and the world.

Airport Workers Day, coordinated nationally by the Canadian Airports Council, pays tribute to the workers who keep Canada's airports operating safely and efficiently every day.

Toronto Pearson celebrates the people who keep Canada's largest airport moving on Airport Workers Day (CNW Group/Toronto Pearson) Toronto Pearson celebrates the people who keep Canada's largest airport moving on Airport Workers Day (CNW Group/Toronto Pearson)

Toronto Pearson's celebration brought together airport workers, community partners, elected officials and industry leaders to honour the people whose work powers one of Canada's most important transportation and employment hubs. Workers across hundreds of organizations and professions contribute to success at Toronto Pearson, from aviation and logistics to security, hospitality, retail, construction and technology.

"Airport Workers Day recognizes the people in front of and behind every journey, every shipment, and every connection at Toronto Pearson," said Deborah Flint, President and CEO, Toronto Pearson. "Our airport community – more than 52,000 strong – brings deep expertise, professionalism, and pride to their work each day and night, connecting Canada to the world. They are unlocking innovation, strengthening partnerships, bringing joy, and shaping the next chapter of Toronto Pearson's story, which is one of growth and building for the future."

During an event at Toronto Pearson to celebrate airport workers, the Ontario government announced a new $2 million investment through the Skills Development Fund, which will provide 420 local residents with access to training and employment opportunities across the airport community.

As Canada's largest airport and the anchor of the Pearson Economic Zone - the second-largest employment zone in Canada - Toronto Pearson plays a vital role in supporting economic opportunity and connectivity. With Toronto Pearson's Long-Term Investment in Facilities and Terminals (LIFT) program now under way, the airport is building for future growth that will create new jobs, generate additional economic activity and strengthen Canada's position as a global destination for travel, trade and investment.

Toronto Pearson's airport community includes employees from hundreds of organizations working across the airport ecosystem. Together, they help connect passengers and businesses to nearly 200 destinations worldwide while supporting trade, tourism and economic opportunity across Canada.

To learn more about Airport Workers Day, visit our website.

About Toronto Pearson

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority is the operator of Toronto Pearson International Airport, Canada's largest airport and a vital connector of people, businesses, and goods.

Toronto Pearson has been recognized as one of the best airports in North America eight times in the last nine years by Airports Council International, the global trade representative of the world's airports. Toronto Pearson continues to be recognized as a top workplace, earning a spot on Forbes "Canada's Best Employers" for the past three years. In 2026, Toronto Pearson also earned the Skytrax award for "Best Airport Staff in North America."

For operational updates and passenger information, please visit @TorontoPearson/@AeroportPearson on X. You can also follow us on Facebook or Instagram.

SOURCE Toronto Pearson

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