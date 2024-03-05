Toronto Pearson's top tips for passengers ahead of busy March Break travel week

TORONTO, March 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Toronto Pearson is gearing up for one of the busiest travel weeks of the year, as hundreds of thousands of people prepare to fly during March Break.

The March Break week has always been one of the busiest travel times of the year at Pearson Airport, and 2024 is no exception. Up to 140,000 people are expected to pass through our airport per day, which is up nearly 10 per cent from 2023 passenger levels. During the busiest points of the week, nearly 1,000 flights will take off and land per day.

For travellers looking to enhance and take control of their airport experience, Toronto Pearson recommends using the following digital tools:

YYZ Express , an online reservation program that allows travellers to book a spot in the security line ahead of their flight, up to 72 hours in advance. Passengers with reservations are able to breeze through shorter security lines.

Mobile Passport Control , an app introduced by United States Customs and Border Protection that allows travellers to digitally submit their information for a smoother departures experience if they're travelling to the US.

Avoid traffic congestion curbside at the terminals by dropping off passengers at Viscount station. The station, which is located just outside the airport, is a great connection point by a quick train ride. Drop-off is easy and quick—leading passengers right into Terminal 1 and 3 for free.

A live wait times dashboard provides travellers with real-time information ahead of arriving at the airport. This gives passengers information about what to expect before arriving at the airport.

A peak travel times dashboard shows if you will be passing through the airport during a busy period.

Advance Declaration continues to be offered by Canada Border Services Agency, which lets travellers submit their customs and immigration declaration up to 72 hours in advance of flying into Canada , giving them a faster border experience and saving them time at Pearson. Passengers who complete Advance Declaration will have access to an Express Lane in the customs area.

Register online to park your car at Toronto Pearson, which helps to guarantee your spot ahead of time

Don't forget to follow us on X for any major operational updates.

Even though the Greater Toronto Area has had a mild winter so far, unexpected winter weather can quickly impact travel. Make sure to check the weather forecast and with your airline ahead of your flight and be prepared in case plans are affected.

To keep families entertained over March Break, Toronto Pearson will also be offering activities, including magic shows, a live pianist, and colouring books and crayons at information desks within the terminals.

