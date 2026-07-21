Toronto Pearson extends transformation with $1.5 billion in terminal modernization

Industry-leading design and construction partners to deliver the airport's

Terminal 1 & Terminal 3 revitalization, another major program in Pearson LIFT

MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 21, 2026 /CNW/ -- Toronto Pearson has announced contracts to NORR-DIALOG and PCL Construction, who will design and construct another major infrastructure program.

The $1.5-billion investment to launch the Terminal 1 and Terminal 3 Revitalization Program has been awarded to NORR-DIALOG, a joint venture between two firms both Ontario-incorporated, and PCL Construction, a global firm created and headquartered in Canada, the airport announced.

"Toronto Pearson, one of Canada's most important national infrastructure assets, serves as a vital gateway connecting people, products, and businesses to the world," said Toronto Pearson President and CEO Deborah Flint. "This investment marks another significant milestone in Pearson LIFT and demonstrates our momentum in modernizing Pearson that will meet customer expectations." We're elevating the travel experience so Toronto Pearson can continue its part in fueling Canada's economy by welcoming more passenger growth and offering better customer experience."

The terminal program will modernize aging infrastructure while creating a faster, more comfortable airport experience for millions of travellers. Investments in gates, passenger processing areas and customs and immigration facilities will improve the fluidity of the Pearson journey, helping passengers move more seamlessly through the airport to board their flights, while also strengthening airport operations.

The program improvements throughout both terminals include: expanded terminal spaces, refreshed lounges, expanded in-terminal charging stations, improved baggage processing, modernized check-in areas, and advanced security screening.

The construction will be delivered in stages, ensuring that the airport continues to operate safely and efficiently while minimizing disruptions for passengers and airline partners.

NORR-DIALOG is leading planning, architecture, engineering and integrated design, while PCL Construction has joined as Construction Manager at Risk. Together, these two partners will help deliver the transformation of our terminals, creating a stronger foundation for future growth and passenger experience improvements.

The T1/T3 Revitalization Program marks the second major announcement of Pearson LIFT, an ambitious plan to renew and modernize Canada's largest airport. In May, the airport broke ground on the first program, a $3-billion investment in airside and baggage systems.

"PCL is proud to build on our long-standing partnership with Toronto Pearson through the Terminal 1 and Terminal 3 Revitalization Program. Together with the design team, we are helping transform the airport for future generations by ensuring safe, uninterrupted operations during construction, modernizing essential infrastructure, enhancing the travel experience, and creating meaningful, long-term benefits for the communities we serve," said Monique Buckberger, Vice President and District Manager, PCL Constructors Canada Inc.

"Toronto Pearson is one of Canada's most important transportation hubs. Every day it's the scene of family reunions, business opportunities and once-in-a-lifetime journeys," said Jim Anderson, Partner at DIALOG. "NORR-DIALOG is proud to partner with our home airport to keep those experiences moving smoothly. Along with noticeable improvements that are from parking lot to gate, much of this work will happen behind the scenes. And that's exactly the point. The best passenger experience is one that allows people to focus less on the mechanics of travel and more on the joy of travel."

"For NORR-DIALOG, this significant revitalization feels like coming home. This is a team with deep roots at Pearson Airport, including professional contributions that go back decades," said Mark Boone, Vice President, Transportation at NORR. "The program is an opportunity to create a new standard for the passenger journey at Pearson. Every design decision supports Toronto Pearson's vision of making travel more intuitive, welcoming, and efficient."

About PCL Construction

PCL Construction is one of the most respected and accomplished global construction leaders, comprising independent companies operating throughout Canada, the United States, the Caribbean and Australia. With an annual construction volume of $13.8 billion CAD, PCL builds projects that shape communities and strengthen infrastructure. The company's 100% employee ownership model fuels a culture of commitment for clients in the buildings, civil infrastructure, heavy industrial and solar markets. With a strategic presence in more than 30 major centres, PCL's leadership teams consistently drive innovation and set new benchmarks for excellence, bringing unparalleled skill to every project. Watch us build at PCL.com.

About DIALOG

DIALOG is a multidisciplinary B Corp design practice committed to changing the world through great design. Its team includes architects, urban planners, interior designers, structural, mechanical and electrical engineers, landscape architects, and sustainability and building performance consultants. DIALOG has over 700 employees across North America. Focusing on large, complex design projects, DIALOG's portfolio spans civic & culture, education, healthcare & wellness, hospitality, government, mixed-use, office & workplace, sports & recreation, bridges & urban infrastructure, renewal, science & technology, transit & aviation, residential, retail, and urban planning & policy. The practice has studios in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver, and San Francisco. DIALOG is a proud Partner of the World Economic Forum. Visit https://dialogdesign.ca/.

About NORR

NORR is a global team of 800 architects, engineers, planners, and interior designers creating design strategies and solutions that express the unique vision of every project. Driven by a common purpose with our clients and partners, we share ideas to create and innovate, bringing people, design, and technologies together to think bigger and act bolder. Our story began in 1938 and has evolved into an employee-owned, fully integrated firm committed to sustainable development goals across 13 market sectors in Canada, the US, and the UK. Design excellence continues to guide everything we do.

About Toronto Pearson

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority is the operator of Toronto Pearson International Airport, Canada's largest airport and a vital connector of people, businesses, and goods.

Toronto Pearson has been recognized as one of the best airports in North America eight times in the last nine years by Airports Council International, the global trade representative of the world's airports. Toronto Pearson continues to be recognized as a top workplace, earning a spot on Forbes' "Canada's Best Employers" for the past three years.

For operational updates and passenger information, please visit @TorontoPearson/@AeroportPearson on X. You can also follow us on Facebook or Instagram.

SOURCE Toronto Pearson

Toronto Pearson Media Office | [email protected]