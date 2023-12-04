Toronto Parking Authority Introduces Reduced Fare Program for Bike Share Toronto Memberships

TORONTO, Dec. 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Toronto Parking Authority (TPA) President Scott Collier announced the introduction of a new Bike Share Toronto Reduced Fare program for eligible Torontonians. The Reduced Fare program initiatives create a more inclusive urban mobility landscape and demonstrates TPA's commitment to delivering a bike sharing system that is accessible to all residents.

Low-income fare

The TPA has partnered with Toronto Community Housing Corporation (TCHC) to make a Bike Share Toronto Reduced Fare Program available to eligible TCHC residents.

Under the Reduced Fare Program, residents under the affordable housing, or subsidized rent (Rent-Geared-to-Income) programs are eligible for a $5 Annual 30 membership.

Tenants in market rate rentals are eligible for 20% off Annual 30 or 45 memberships.

Ontario Disability Support Program (ODSP) Fare

In addition, the TPA has partnered with the YMCA of Greater Toronto to make 100 special Annual Memberships available to existing recipients of the Ontario Disability Support Program (ODSP) for a one-year pilot period. These modified memberships will allow eligible members to use e-bikes without the additional per-minute cost that is part of the regular annual membership

Seniors Fare

TPA is also proposing a one-year pilot program that provides a reduced membership rate for seniors. Beginning April 1, 2024, seniors aged 65 and over can benefit from a 20% discount off the price of an annual membership to make bike share more accessible to seniors.

New form of Payment Added

Starting December 4, 2023, members will have the option to pay for their annual membership in three consecutive monthly instalments.

Quotes

"This is welcome news for Torontonians. As a Bike Share Toronto user, I know it's an integral part of Toronto's transportation network. By lowering barriers, we can enable more people to choose Bike Share Toronto to get around our city and ride recreationally."

– Olivia Chow, Mayor of Toronto

"As one of North America's most successful bike sharing operations, Bike Share Toronto has seen significant growth in membership and ridership in recent years. More and more people across the city are discovering the value of bikes as a healthy affordable, efficient, and fun transportation option. We are pleased to make Bike Share Toronto accessible to more Torontonians through the new Reduced Fare Program."

– Scott Collier Toronto Parking Authority President

"Our partnership with the Toronto Parking Authority provides thousands of Toronto Community Housing tenants with affordable rates to access the City's vast biking network. It will make an everyday difference for out tenants as Bike Share Toronto's cost-effective and flexible transportation options empowers them to commute to work stress-free, stay connected with friends and family or enjoy their freedom of movement in an environmentally friendly way."

– Nadia Gouveia, Chief Operating Officer (Acting), Toronto Community Housing

"Our charity is committed to promoting equity, so we're thrilled to help deliver more affordable access to transportation through this Toronto Parking Authority and Bike Share Toronto program. In addition to making this travel option more affordable and accessible, this program will also promote people's physical, mental, and social well-being."

– Lesley Davidson, President and CEO, YMCA of Greater Toronto

About Toronto Parking Authority

Toronto Parking Authority (TPA) is North America's largest municipally owned operator of commercial parking, manages Bike Share Toronto, North America's third-largest bike share program, and operates Canada's largest municipally owned Electric Vehicle Charging program. TPA's vision is to become the world's best provider of sustainable parking, bike share and last-mile mobility experiences for its customers, partners, and the city.

More information is available at https://bikesharetoronto.com/reduced-fare/.

SOURCE Toronto Parking Authority

For further information: TPA / Bike Share Toronto, Rita Mezzanotte, Mezzanotte Communications, (416) 271-0667, [email protected]