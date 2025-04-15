Charge Free with Green P April 21-25

Green P Offering Free Electric Vehicle Charging

TORONTO, April 15, 2025 /CNW/ - From Monday, April 21 to Friday, April 25, 2025, the Toronto Parking Authority (TPA) will offer free electric vehicle (EV) charging at all of its 450+ off-street and on-street chargers across Toronto. (Parking fees still apply.)

To coincide with Earth Day on April 22, customers can roll up to any Level 2 or Level 3 EV charging station across the Green P EV charging network, plug in, power up, and drive change, for free.

The delivery of EV charging services is a key component of TPA's commitment to reimagine how Toronto moves by creating a seamless mobility experience that provides customers with choice, ease and speed.

As the operator of the largest municipally owned network of EV chargers in Canada, TPA is working with industry leaders to co-create a world-class EV charging network that delivers reliability and value. In just under 3 years, the TPA has expanded its network of publicly available EV chargers from 9 to 459 and continues to leverage its portfolio of parking assets to help drive EV adoption.

TPA is proud to lead in providing public EV charging and accelerating electric vehicle adoption not only because it supports the current and future needs of its customers but also because it reinforces the City's ambitious net zero TransformTO goals.

Free charging is available at all on-street and off-street Green P charging locations, including gated lots and garages, from 12:00 a.m. EST on April 21 until 11:59 p.m. EST on April 25, 2025.

A map of all TPA's EV chargers is available online at: EV Charging - Green P Parking

About Toronto Parking Authority

Toronto Parking Authority (TPA) is North America's largest municipally-owned operator of commercial parking and manages Bike Share Toronto. TPA's vision is to become the world's best provider of sustainable parking, bike share and last-mile mobility experiences for our customers, our partners, and our city.

Media Contact: Rita Mezzanotte, [email protected], 416 271-0667