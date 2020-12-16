Toronto Parking Authority Appoints New Leader with a Mandate for Growth, Innovation and Stakeholder Engagement

TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - The Toronto Parking Authority (TPA), today announced that its Board of Directors appointed Scott Collier to the position of TPA President effective January 18, 2021.

Most recently, Mr. Collier was the Vice-President of Customer and Terminal Services for the Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA), which operates Toronto Pearson International Airport. During Mr. Collier's tenure at the GTAA, and in collaboration with his peers, he was charged with delivering on Pearson's vision of becoming one of the premier international airports in the world. Specifically, Mr. Collier drove the transformation of the commercial and terminal operations of the airport including customer experience, real estate, parking, ground transportation, airline and government agency development, retail, food and beverage, strategic partnerships, and advertising. In recognition for the extraordinary efforts of the 50,000 staff who work at the airport, Toronto Pearson was recognized by Airports Council International as the "Best Large Airport in North America" in 2019 for an unprecedented third consecutive year.

Prior to joining the GTAA, Mr. Collier was Chief Operating Officer for PepsiCo Beverages Canada based in Toronto. During his 23-year tenure at PepsiCo Beverages, Mr. Collier held a number of senior commercial and operating roles across Canada, the United States and Mexico. Mr Collier has a proven track record of driving profitable growth, connecting with customers, executing with excellence, and developing world class teams. Mr. Collier has significant experience working in collaboration with unions including the United Food and Commercial Workers, Teamsters and Unifor. He is committed to driving an inclusive and diverse workforce that respects and values differences. Mr. Collier was Chair of Pepsi Canada's Diversity and Advisory Board, as well as a board member of PepsiCo Canada's Asian Advisory Board and PBC's North American Diversity and Advisory Board.

Mr. Collier will take over from Robin Oliphant who has been acting president for the last two years. Ms. Oliphant will resume her role as TPA Vice President, Finance.

"We are very excited that Scott will be joining the Toronto Parking Authority to bring his experience and leadership to a talented and dedicated team," said TPA Board Chair Hartley Lefton. "We very much look forward to working with Scott to continue improving the TPA's parking and Bike Share operations and provide valuable services to Toronto residents. "

"On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Robin Oliphant for her energy and commitment while serving as Acting President, particularly during a time of unexpected upheaval."

"I am delighted to be joining the team at the TPA," said Collier. "We have a tremendous opportunity to build on our legacy of success to accelerate our transformation to a sustainable mobility platform that puts our customers, our partners, and community stakeholders at the centre of everything we do."

Toronto Parking Authority (TPA) exists to provide our customers with safe, attractive, self-sustaining, conveniently located and competitively priced off-street and on-street public parking and Bike Share services as integral components of Toronto's transportation system. Our services support the vibrancy of businesses and the livability of communities, being sensitive to the environment, and ultimately supporting the mobility of Toronto's citizens, businesses and visitors…our Customers

TPA is the proud owner of Bike Share Toronto, a reliable, green, and fun transportation option for residents and visitors to get around in the city.

