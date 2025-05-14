Bike Share Toronto Comes to Toronto Islands

TORONTO, May 14, 2025 /CNW/ - The Toronto Parking Authority (TPA) is thrilled to announce Bike Share Toronto is expanding to the Toronto Islands, starting on Friday, May 16. This expansion makes it easier for residents and visitors to explore the Islands in a fun, convenient and sustainable way.

The service is launching with 250 bikes located at 4 stations, one each at Hanlan's Ferry Dock, Hanlan's Beach, Ward's Ferry Dock, and Centre Island Dock. In addition, a new Bike Share station has been added at Jack Layton Ferry Terminal on the mainland.

"We are pleased to bring Bike Share Toronto to the Toronto Islands – the single most requested location for our network," said Jarrett McDonald, Toronto Parking Authority Vice President of Operations. "Our goal is to deliver smart, accessible mobility solutions that enhance how people move through the city and getting bike share on the Islands is a great step forward in that direction."

"This is very exciting news for Toronto residents and visitors alike, who now have access to the Bike Share Toronto network," said Deputy Mayor Ausma Malik. "Toronto Island Park is one of the city's most iconic destinations with over 1.5 million trips a year. This expansion of Bike Share Toronto is part of improving access to Toronto Island and better connections while there, in all seasons — one of my top priorities and a key goal of the City's Toronto Island Master Plan."

To ensure bike availability on the Islands, bikes must be docked at island stations, and mainland bikes must be docked at mainland stations before using the ferry or water taxi. Island Bikes will be identified as such with a decal on the bike.

Bike Share Toronto pricing is the same as on the mainland and riders can use existing memberships or purchase passes as on the mainland. For more information on Bike Share Toronto visit Bike Share Toronto.

