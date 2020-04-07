Toronto law firm Wildeboer Dellelce spearheads $100,000 fundraising initiative to connect hospitalized patients at Sunnybrook to their loved ones

TORONTO, April 7, 2020 /CNW/ - At a time when physical distancing has become necessary to slow the spread of COVID-19, people are turning to new and creative ways to connect while staying apart.

Sunnybrook Foundation is pleased to announce that Toronto-based corporate law firm Wildeboer Dellelce LLP and the WD Group of Companies have created a special initiative to bring iPads and tablets to patients receiving care at Sunnybrook. Through the use of technology, these iPads and tablets will allow hospitalized patients to communicate "face-to-face" over video with loved ones. Each iPad and tablet will have a waterproof cover that will be cleaned and sterilized between uses.

Finding new ways to keep patients connected is essential as in recent weeks Ontario hospitals – including Sunnybrook – have taken the necessary step of restricting visitors.

"It is critical that we do everything in our power to support our patients through these difficult, but necessary isolation measures due to COVID-19," says Dr. Andy Smith, Sunnybrook's President & CEO. "These are people who are already adapting to a new environment in the hospital. Connecting them to their loved ones through video technology will encourage the social support that is so important for healing."

"Knowing that patients can no longer see their loved ones is heartbreaking," says Perry Dellelce, founder and Managing Partner of Wildeboer Dellelce LLP and Chair of the WD Group of Companies. "We believe that ensuring patients can connect with loved ones is critically important. No one should be left alone at this difficult time, especially when they are battling illness. We are thrilled to support this initiative."

A social worker in Sunnybrook's Schulich Heart Program was recently able to use an iPad to connect one of her patients with his spouse so the couple could celebrate their 49th wedding anniversary. The couple was thrilled to be able to see each other and communicate on screen.

"This kind act was made possible through the generosity of a group of donors who saw a need and came together to help," says Jon Dellandrea, Sunnybrook Foundation's President and CEO. "I am deeply grateful to Wildeboer Dellelce LLP and the WD Group of Companies for supporting such a meaningful initiative for our patients and their families."

Members of Wildeboer Dellelce LLP and the WD Group of Companies have committed $50,000 to this project. With the assistance of friends and clients, they have committed to raise an additional $50,000 to purchase even more iPads and tablets to connect patients at Sunnybrook to their families and friends.

About Wildeboer Dellelce LLP and WD Group of Companies

Based in Toronto, Wildeboer Dellelce LLP (wildlaw.ca) is one of Canada's premier corporate, securities and business transactional law firms. With over 50 professionals, Wildeboer Dellelce offers private and public clients services in the areas of Corporate Finance and Securities, Mergers and Acquisitions, Tax, Corporate Governance & Investor Activism, Corporate and Commercial Law, Commercial Real Estate, Debt Products and Structured Finance and Asset Management. The firm works across all traditional industries including financial services, real estate, technology, life sciences and biotechnology, industrial and consumer products and mining and natural resources and is also recognized for its work in new and emerging markets including cannabis, fintech and esports.

Wildeboer Dellelce is part of the WD Group of Companies which also includes WD Capital Markets Inc. (wdcapital.ca), a corporate finance and M&A advisory firm with registrations in Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta and Quebec, and WD Numeric Corporate Services Inc. (wdnumeric.ca), an established corporate services and bookkeeping company providing clients with a full portfolio of services including payroll, accounting, tax filings and compliance, controllership, financial strategies, audit prepping and outsourced CFO services.

About Sunnybrook

Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre is inventing the future of health care for the 1.3 million patients the hospital cares for each year through the dedication of its more than 10,000 staff and volunteers. An internationally recognized leader in research and education and a full affiliation with the University of Toronto distinguishes Sunnybrook as one of Canada's premier academic health sciences centres. Sunnybrook specializes in caring for high-risk pregnancies, critically ill newborns and adults, offering specialized rehabilitation, and treating and preventing cancer, cardiovascular disease, neurological and psychiatric disorders, orthopaedic and arthritic conditions and traumatic injuries. The hospital also has a unique and national leading program for the care of Canada's war veterans.

SOURCE Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre

