Operation Raise a Flag Honours Canadian Veterans at Sunnybrook Veterans Centre This Remembrance Day

Veterans to Wake Up to a Sea of 30,000 Flags on November 11

TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - On Remembrance Day, November 11, Sunnybrook Veterans Centre — Canada's largest care facility for Veterans — will once again be transformed into a poignant display of gratitude as Operation Raise a Flag returns. More than 30,000 flags will be planted across Sunnybrook's Bayview campus, creating a powerful tribute to the hundreds of Veterans residing at the Centre.

Now in its 13th year, Operation Raise a Flag has become an annual Remembrance Day tradition that allows Sunnybrook's Veterans to awaken on November 11 to a sea of flags outside their windows, each representing heartfelt recognition of their service to Canada.

Sunnybrook was originally founded in 1948 as a military hospital for Canadian soldiers returning from the Second World War. Today, it continues to provide exceptional care to Veterans as a lasting reminder of Canada's gratitude to those who have bravely served the nation.

The Veteran's Centre is home to just under 200 residents, with currently more than 50 who are 100 years-of-age or older and who served in the Second World War.

Funds raised through this year's Operation Raise a Flag will directly support the ongoing revitalization of the Sunnybrook Veterans Centre, with significant investments planned for a new library and fitness centre along with expanded treatment spaces and a therapy centre. These improved amenities will provide Veterans with enhanced opportunities for health, comfort, and well-being, ensuring they continue to receive the exceptional care they deserve.

Dr. Jocelyn Charles, Medical Director at Sunnybrook Veterans Centre, emphasized the importance of caring for Veterans:

"At Sunnybrook, we are incredibly proud of the high-quality care we provide to our Veterans. It is a true honour for all of us at Sunnybrook to serve those who have sacrificed so much for our country. Every member of our team is deeply committed to ensuring the health, dignity, and comfort of each Veteran who calls Sunnybrook home, and Operation Raise a Flag is an important and powerful reminder of the respect and gratitude they so rightfully deserve."

People across Canada can participate in Operation Raise a Flag virtually by making a gift and sending a personal note of thanks to the Veterans at Sunnybrook. All proceeds will support the continued care of these Canadian heroes.

Make a gift. Raise a Flag. www.raiseaflag.ca .

About Sunnybrook Veterans Centre:

Working in close partnership with Veterans Affairs Canada, the Sunnybrook Veterans Centre stands as the largest Veterans care facility in Canada and a recognized leader in the care of Veterans who are no longer able to live at home independently. Sunnybrook opened its doors in 1948 as a war Veterans' hospital to care for Canadian heroes. It is a place where dedicated, compassionate, and specialized care is provided by a committed inter-professional team.

To learn more about Operation Raise a Flag and support the Sunnybrook Veterans Centre, visit www.raiseaflag.ca or contact the Sunnybrook Foundation at 1-866-696-2008

