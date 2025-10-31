Toronto Hydro warns of energy vampires haunting your home this Halloween

TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2025 /CNW/ - This Halloween, Toronto Hydro is shining a light on the energy vampires lurking in your home.

Energy vampires, also known as phantom power, are created when everyday devices continue to drain electricity even when they're turned off. From idle phone chargers to sleeping game consoles, they quietly draw on power, adding unnecessary costs to energy bills and contributing to energy waste.

Don't worry, you don't need garlic to fight back. Here are a few smart habits that can help you banish these phantoms for good:

Unplug devices like phone chargers, coffee makers and entertainment systems when not in use

Use power bars with switches to cut off standby power completely

Choose ENERGY STAR® certified electronics when purchasing home devices -- they use less energy and typically include built-in power-saving features

Whether you're decking out your home in cobwebs or curling up with a scary movie, make sure you're keeping watch for energy vampires inside your home. These small steps go a long way in keeping your space comfortable, efficient and phantom-free.

QUOTE

"Energy vampires may be lurking in the shadows, but their impact can easily be seen. By making small changes at home, especially during high-energy seasons like Halloween, we can all help reduce energy waste and keep our electricity use in check without sacrificing the fun."

- Brie Davis, Phantom Relations, Toronto Hydro

QUICK FACTS

Energy vampires can account for up to 12% of your electricity bill

Common energy vampires include phone chargers, coffee makers, gaming consoles and cable boxes

LED lightbulbs use up to 75% less electricity than incandescent lightbulbs

For more tips on how to save energy in your house, visit torontohydro.com/tips

