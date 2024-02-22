Toronto Hydro Shares Top Electrical Safety Tips

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Toronto Hydro has compiled a list of safety tips to help customers recognize, report and avoid electrical hazards at home, at work and around the city. To help keep everyone safe, the utility encourages customers to share the following tips with friends, family and neighbours:

Toronto Hydro: Helping you stay safe (CNW Group/Toronto Hydro Corporation)

Stay back at least 10 metres — about the length of a school bus — from downed powerlines. Report downed powerlines right away at 416-542-8000 (press 1) or call 911. Stay inside your vehicle if a powerline lands on it and call 911. Stay at least three metres away from overhead powerlines. Don't touch electrical equipment — contact voltage can be dangerous. Always contact Ontario One Call before your dig — it's the law!

For more information, including videos and a safety quiz, please visit www.torontohydro.com/top-electrical-safety-tips.

QUICK FACTS

Contact voltage is the electricity that may be present on the surface of outdoor structures, such as streetlights, hydro poles and transformer boxes

Clearance guides, including tips and diagrams, are available to help ensure customers maintain a safe distance from Toronto Hydro equipment

Before starting any electrical work, please contact Electrical Safety Authority to ensure the work is being done safely and visit esasafe.com/safety for more electrical safety tips

QUOTE

"Electricity is a critical resource that helps power our lives, homes and businesses, but it can also be dangerous. It's important that we continue to share information that will help keep customers and their families safe from electrical hazards."

Daniel McNeil, Corporate Spokesperson, Toronto Hydro

ABOUT TORONTO HYDRO

Toronto Hydro Corporation is a holding company which wholly owns two subsidiaries:

Toronto Hydro-Electric System Limited (THESL) – distributes electricity; and

Toronto Hydro Energy Services Inc. – provides streetlighting and expressway lighting services in the city of Toronto

The principal business of Toronto Hydro and its subsidiaries is the distribution of electricity by THESL, which owns and operates the electricity distribution system for Canada's largest city. Recognized as a Sustainable Electricity Leader™ by Electricity Canada, it has approximately 791,000 customers located in the city of Toronto and distributes approximately 18 per cent of the electricity consumed in Ontario.

