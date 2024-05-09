Toronto Hydro shares how to stay emergency ready and safe from powerlines

Emergency Preparedness Week is May 5–11. Powerline Safety Week is May 13–19.

TORONTO, May 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Emergency Preparedness (EP) Week is May 5–11, followed by Powerline Safety Week from May 13–19, and Toronto Hydro is sharing information to help customers stay emergency-ready and safe from powerlines.

Emergencies such as extreme weather events can happen at any time and have the potential to cause extended power outages. In the event of an outage, it's important for customers to be as prepared as possible to help keep themselves and their loved ones safe and comfortable while crews work to address safety issues and restore power.

To help customers stay emergency-ready, Toronto Hydro is reminding customers to:

Always have a fully stocked 72-hour emergency kit with water and non-perishable food items for all members of your household; first aid items and medications; and basic tools and supplies, such as a flashlight, batteries and a power bank to charge small electronics like cell phones

Make themselves aware of the online tools available to help stay informed and connected during an extended outage

Register those who depend on electrically powered medical equipment, such as a ventilator or kidney dialysis machine for Toronto Hydro's Life Support Notification Program

Update emergency contact numbers

Extreme weather events can also bring trees and branches down onto powerlines and cause unsafe conditions. While powerlines are one of the most important types of equipment for utilities, they're also one of the most dangerous. Below are tips on how to stay safe around downed powerlines:

Stay back at least 10 metres from downed powerlines (the length of a school bus)

Always assume the wire is live and potentially dangerous

Report downed wires to Toronto Hydro at 416-542-8000 or call 911

Toronto Hydro is committed to keeping customers safe at home, at work and around the city. For more information, please visit torontohydro.com/safety.

QUICK FACTS

EP Week is a national awareness initiative aimed at encouraging Canadians to take steps to become better prepared for emergencies

Toronto Hydro has an EP Guide available in 10 languages, with tips on what to do before, during and after a power outage

According to a recent survey, more than half of our customers have some form of an emergency kit at home, but only 13 per cent of customers have a fully stocked, 72-hour emergency kit prepared

Powerline Safety Week is an annual campaign led by the Electrical Safety Authority (ESA) and local distributors like Toronto Hydro to raise awareness about the risks posed by powerlines

According to the ESA, contact with a powerline is a leading cause of electrical-related deaths in Ontario

QUOTE

"Extreme weather can happen at any time and can result in extended power outages and other safety-related issues. All year round, Toronto Hydro is committed to sharing information to help customers prepare for emergencies and protect themselves and their loved ones from associated risks like downed powerlines."

Daniel McNeil, Corporate Spokesperson, Toronto Hydro

