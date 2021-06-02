Toronto Hydro receives the Business Continuity Institute award for Most Effective Recovery for its response to the COVID-19 pandemic
Jun 02, 2021, 09:00 ET
TORONTO, June 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Toronto Hydro has received the Most Effective Recovery Award from the Business Continuity Institute (BCI) Americas. The BCI is a global organization of business continuity and resilience professionals representing more than 100 countries worldwide. The award was presented during the virtual 2021 BCI Americas Awards Ceremony.
Toronto Hydro received the award in recognition of its response to COVID-19, including efforts to mobilize immediately to protect its workforce and the public, while continuing to provide safe and reliable delivery of power throughout the city of Toronto.
QUICK FACTS
- This is the first time Toronto Hydro has been recognized at the BCI Americas Awards Ceremony
- Toronto Hydro has been recognized for its effective COVID-19 Response Framework and Incident Management System that has seen the pandemic through four stages: preparedness, response, communications and enhanced resiliency
- Being the "Americas" Award winner, Toronto Hydro is automatically entered into the pool for the Global 2021 "Most Effective Recovery Award," which will be awarded later this year
QUOTES
"This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication that each of our Toronto Hydro employees demonstrates every day. Together, we've protected our workforce and the public while safely and reliably powering the city during these unprecedented times."
- Ave Lethbridge, Executive Vice-President and Chief Human Resources and Safety Officer, Toronto Hydro
ABOUT TORONTO HYDRO
Toronto Hydro owns and operates the electricity distribution system for Canada's largest city. Recognized as a Sustainable Electricity Company™ since 2014, it has approximately 785,000 customers located in the City of Toronto and distributes approximately 17% of the electricity consumed in Ontario.
SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS
Twitter – twitter.com/torontohydro
Facebook – facebook.com/torontohydro
YouTube – youtube.com/torontohydro
Instagram – instagram.com/torontohydro
LinkedIn – linkedin.com/company/toronto-hydro
SOURCE Toronto Hydro Corporation
For further information: Russell Baker, Media and Public Relations, 416-903-6845, [email protected]
Share this article