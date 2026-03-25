Toronto Hydro launches new pilot program to help multiplex builders energize

Six projects in the Six will help shape Toronto's electrified housing future

TORONTO, March 25, 2026 /CNW/ - Toronto Hydro is launching a trailblazing customer pilot project designed to help local builders electrify multiplex housing without complex service upgrades. Through Toronto Hydro's Multiplex PowerPlay, up to six multiplex projects can qualify to receive funding toward a smart energy load management system.

Diagram of smart load management system (CNW Group/Toronto Hydro Corporation)

Smart load management systems continuously monitor total building energy consumption as an alternative to service upgrades by preventing electricity demand from exceeding panel or service limits. These intelligent energy management systems can help buildings support growing electricity needs, including heat pumps and electric vehicle (EV) chargers, without overloading existing electrical capacity.

As part of the Multiplex PowerPlay Program, Toronto Hydro will fund up to $50,000 per project toward the purchase and installation of smart load management devices. With interest growing in electric heat pumps and EV–ready homes, many multiplex projects can encounter complex service upgrade requirements. Toronto Hydro's new pilot project will provide an opportunity to explore how builders can take a practical path to keep projects moving.

The system dynamically balances building energy consumption levels, allowing customers to adopt new electric technologies faster, more efficiently and more affordably. With only six spots available, the pilot is offering a unique opportunity for developers to become early leaders in exploring the power of this exciting new technology.

Why join the Multiplex PowerPlay Pilot Program?

Selected projects will benefit from the ability to:

Save money: Avoid the need for service upgrades

Save time: Reduce added planning and construction steps that come with large service upgrades, helping projects start and finish sooner

Build smarter: Support the installation of new electric devices, such as heat pumps, within existing limits

Contribute to a local solution: Help shape energy management approaches that can support the different types of housing in Toronto

Multiplex PowerPlay eligibility criteria

Toronto Hydro is selecting six new or existing projects that meet the following criteria:

Are located in the "M" postal code area, excluding M0R and M7R

Are a multiplex development with four to six units, including garden and laneway suites

Are focused on electrification with technologies like electric heat pumps and EV chargers included in the design

Have project plans that would require a 400A+ service upgrade which is avoided using a smart load management device

Contractors and developers are invited to express their interest by May 31, 2026 for the opportunity to become part of the Multiplex PowerPlay Pilot Program.

Learn more and submit an expression of interest at torontohydro.com/powerplayprogram.

QUOTE

"Toronto has always been a place where innovation takes root. A big part of readying ourselves for our energy future is taking advantage of exciting energy–saving technologies today, and the Multiplex PowerPlay Pilot is helping us do exactly that. By working with builders to manage energy in new and different ways, this frees up opportunities for exploring additional ways of using power."

- Dan Smart, Interim Chief Operating Officer, Toronto Hydro

QUICK FACTS

Smart load managers continuously monitor total building demand and prevent loads from exceeding panel or service limits, enabling electrification without major service upgrades

According to the Independent Electricity System Operator, electricity demand in Ontario is anticipated to grow by 75 per cent by 2050

In 2025 alone, Toronto Hydro received just over 100 service connection upgrade requests for multiplex buildings looking to get 400A+ service upgrades

ABOUT TORONTO HYDRO

Toronto Hydro powers Canada's largest city through delivering electricity and related energy solutions to more than 3 million people and businesses, safely, reliably and sustainably. With the dedication of our skilled employees and partners, we're electrifying communities today and building a brighter tomorrow by investing in a modern, capable and resilient distribution grid and delivering value to our customers and sole shareholder, the City of Toronto. For more information, visit torontohydro.com, or follow us on X, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Toronto Hydro Corporation