Toronto Hydro introduces opportunity to fast‑track EV charging projects across the city

TORONTO, April 8, 2026 /CNW/ - Toronto Hydro is charging ahead with a new pilot program designed to give local electric vehicle (EV) charging providers direct access to 480‑volt power, simplifying grid connections and making it faster and easier to expand public EV fast charging stations across the city.

Diagram illustrating how utility-owned 480-volt transformers streamline the EV fast charging connection process (CNW Group/Toronto Hydro Corporation)

This new pilot is designed to help expedite the building of EV fast charging infrastructure. Most direct current (DC) fast chargers operate at 480 volts, while utility-owned transformers, including Toronto Hydro's, typically output 600 volts. This can result in customers needing to buy, install and maintain step‑down transformers to access the required lower voltage. The extra equipment adds cost, complexity and time to projects, and this pilot program will provide an opportunity to eliminate the need for this step.

Through this pilot, up to 10 local projects will be provided direct access to 1.5 MVA, 480‑volt transformers, giving EV charging providers direct access to the voltage most fast chargers are designed to use straight from the distribution grid, clearing a hurdle to faster deployment of public charging.

Delivering 480 volts eliminates the need for customer‑owned step‑down transformers and helps:

Lower project costs: No additional transformer purchase, installation or maintenance required

No additional transformer purchase, installation or maintenance required Speed up construction and energization: Fewer steps mean faster timelines and quicker connection

Fewer steps mean faster timelines and quicker connection Reduce space requirements: A smaller electrical footprint frees up room for additional chargers or amenities

A smaller electrical footprint frees up room for additional chargers or amenities Match equipment design: Aligns with DC fast chargers built to operate at 480 volts

Under this pilot program, customers will be responsible for the costs associated with the 480‑volt transformer while Toronto Hydro will retain ownership and be responsible for ongoing maintenance. Performance, compatibility and system impacts will be closely monitored to generate real‑world insights, helping to guide future standards and service offerings.

The pilot is expected to run until the end of 2027 and, pending results, Toronto Hydro may transition this capability into a full-service offering, further supporting Toronto's ongoing shift to electrified transportation.

Interested in a 480-volt transformer for your upcoming public DC fast charging project?

Visit torontohydro.com/fastchargingpilot to learn more about participating in the pilot program.

QUOTE

"Toronto Hydro is proud to explore utility‑owned 480‑volt transformation as part of our ongoing efforts to support the growth of electric vehicle charging. As demand for EV charging continues to grow, our customers are looking for solutions that are streamlined, reliable and easy to implement. This pilot represents an important step in strengthening the infrastructure needed to support the city's transition to electric transportation."

- Dan Smart, Interim Chief Operating Officer, Toronto Hydro

QUICK FACTS

There are currently more than 3,200 publicly available EV chargers in Toronto

As of May 2025, there are 58 individual DC fast charging sites and 144 charging stations in Toronto

Since 2012, more than 25,600 EV chargers have been installed in Toronto

More than 42,200 EVs are registered in Toronto

ABOUT TORONTO HYDRO

Toronto Hydro powers Canada's largest city through delivering electricity and related energy solutions to more than 3 million people and businesses, safely, reliably and sustainably. With the dedication of our skilled employees and partners, we're electrifying communities today and building a brighter tomorrow by investing in a modern, capable and resilient distribution grid and delivering value to our customers and sole shareholder, the City of Toronto. For more information, visit torontohydro.com, or follow us on X, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Toronto Hydro Corporation