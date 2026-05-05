Take the 72-hour challenge with Toronto Hydro this Emergency Preparedness Week

TORONTO, May 5, 2026 /CNW/ - To mark Emergency Preparedness Week (May 3–9), Toronto Hydro is reminding customers that being prepared isn't about doing more -- it's about staying mindful of everyday realities.

In Toronto, emergency preparedness looks different depending on where you live, where you are and current weather conditions. With recent insights showing that 40% of Torontonians do not feel prepared for emergencies, Toronto Hydro is encouraging customers to think about preparedness as an ongoing habit that supports personal safety, resilience and confidence -- without being overwhelming.

How that plan looks can vary widely across the city, from high–rise living to busy commutes and rapidly changing weather throughout the year:

For people living in high–rise or multi–unit buildings, preparedness can include planning for everyday needs such as water access, lighting, mobility and caring for pets

For commuters, preparedness means staying informed wherever you are. Having access to trusted, up–to–date information can help customers make confident decisions whether they're at home or on the move

For all Torontonians, preparedness means being ready year-round, as severe weather such as high winds, high heat and heavy rain can pose challenges outside of winter, too

Being prepared includes having a plan to manage without power for up to 72 hours, if needed. This plan can include:

Having a fully stocked 72–hour emergency kit, including water and non–perishable food for everyone in your household; first–aid items and medications; and basic tools and supplies such as a flashlight, batteries and a power bank to charge small electronics like cell phones

Being aware of the online tools available to help stay informed and connected during an extended outage

Updating emergency contacts to ensure friends, family, caregivers and essential resources can be reached when needed

Preparedness doesn't need to be complicated. Small actions -- like checking supplies, reviewing emergency contacts or knowing where to find outage updates -- can help disruptions feel more manageable and less stressful when they do happen. To get started, visit torontohydro.com/beprepared.

Toronto Hydro is committed to keeping customers safe at home, at work and around the city. For more information, visit torontohydro.com/safety.

QUOTE

"Preparedness doesn't have to be complicated. In a city like Toronto, preparedness looks different depending on where you live, where you are and what the weather is like. Emergency Preparedness Week is a good time for a quick check, and small steps taken in advance can help build confidence and reduce stress during an emergency."

- Brie Davis, Corporate Spokesperson, Toronto Hydro

QUICK FACTS

Emergency Preparedness Week is a national awareness initiative aimed at encouraging Canadians to take steps to become better prepared for emergencies

Toronto Hydro has an Emergency Preparedness Guide available in 10 languages, with tips on what to do before, during and after a power outage

According to a recent survey, more than half of Torontonians do not have an emergency kit at home

Only 17% of those surveyed reported having a fully stocked, 72-hour kit

ABOUT TORONTO HYDRO

Toronto Hydro powers Canada's largest city through delivering electricity and related energy solutions to more than 3 million people and businesses, safely, reliably and sustainably. With the dedication of our skilled employees and partners, we're electrifying communities today and building a brighter tomorrow by investing in a modern, capable and resilient distribution grid and delivering value to our customers and sole shareholder, the City of Toronto. For more information, visit torontohydro.com, or follow us on X, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Toronto Hydro Corporation