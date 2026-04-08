Toronto Hydro and the City of Toronto Announce Critical Investments to Modernize Streetlighting

TORONTO, April 8, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, Toronto Hydro, and the City of Toronto announced a plan for an enhanced 10-year investment in Toronto's streetlighting system to improve safety, reliability and sustainability across Toronto neighbourhoods by 2035. As set out in the City's 2026 Budget, the $577 million total investment through Toronto Hydro's subsidiary, Toronto Hydro Energy Services Inc., will fund the conversion of Toronto's streetlights to energy-efficient LED lighting with smart lighting controls and the ongoing renewal of Toronto's streetlighting infrastructure for one of Canada's largest and most complex streetlighting systems.

"Everyone deserves to feel safe in their neighbourhood, particularly at night. For too long, the City has taken a reactive approach to streetlighting, addressing outages as they arise rather than investing in long-term solutions. This investment represents a shift toward modernizing our infrastructure with energy-efficient LED lighting, improving visibility across our streets, parks and public spaces. It will strengthen safety in our communities, bring our streetlighting system into a state of good repair, and deliver better value for taxpayers through more reliable, cost-effective operations."

- Mayor Olivia Chow

The streetlight investment will deliver substantial community lighting improvements for residents across Toronto's neighbourhoods. Modern LED streetlights provide brighter, more consistent illumination and by deploying controls, can enable faster detection and repair of failures. This improves safety for pedestrians, cyclists and drivers. Research shows that crime can also be reduced in areas with improved streetlighting when compared to areas without.

Within the 10-year timeline for this investment, the program will result in an overall LED conversion, prioritizing those neighbourhoods with the greatest infrastructure need and highest safety risk. Toronto Hydro and the City of Toronto have worked collaboratively to prioritize neighbourhoods for upgrade.

"This is an important investment towards a streetlighting upgrade for Toronto as these needed funds will help modernize our streetlight system through the ongoing replacement of aging infrastructure to a modern network that benefits all of us who live, work and spend time in Toronto. This is a smart and forward-looking investment in infrastructure that leaves Toronto in a stronger position environmentally and financially for decades to come, resulting in community improvements and energy savings all the way around."

- Jana Mosley, President & CEO, Toronto Hydro

LED streetlight technology provides considerable cost savings for taxpayers and electricity customers due to lower energy usage, reduced light maintenance and grid demand, as well as automated system management though smart lighting controls. LED streetlights reduce energy use by 40 to 60 per cent, with potentially another 20 per cent savings possible when smart lighting controls are added. Those smart lighting controls will allow for immediate alerts when lights go out, scheduling and dimming strategies and the opportunity to incorporate sensors and other modernization technologies.

QUICK FACTS

Toronto's streetlight system includes approximately 173,000 luminaires, 57,000 poles and 2,500 of overhead and underground cables

In 2005, the City of Toronto sold its streetlighting assets to Toronto Hydro under an Asset Purchase Agreement and entered into a 30-year Services Agreement

Toronto currently uses two main types of streetlights, which are no longer being produced: Acorn Metal Halide (33,500 lights) and Cobrahead High-Pressure Sodium (109,900 lights)

There are approximately 15,900 LED luminaires currently in service

LED lights last two to four times longer than traditional streetlights -- roughly 12 to 20 years compared to two to six years

ABOUT TORONTO HYDRO

Toronto Hydro powers Canada's largest city through delivering electricity and related energy solutions to more than 3 million people and businesses, safely, reliably and sustainably. With the dedication of our skilled employees and partners, we're electrifying communities today and building a brighter tomorrow by investing in a modern, capable and resilient distribution grid and delivering value to our customers and sole shareholder, the City of Toronto. For more information, visit torontohydro.com, or follow us on X, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube and LinkedIn.

ABOUT CITY OF TORONTO

Toronto is home to more than three million people whose diversity and experiences make this great city Canada's leading economic engine and one of the world's most diverse and livable cities. As an Official Host City for the FIFA World Cup 2026™ and the fourth largest city in North America, Toronto is a global leader in technology, finance, film, music, culture and innovation and climate action, and consistently places at the top of international rankings due to investments championed by its government, residents and businesses. For more information visit the City's website or follow us on X, Instagram or Facebook.

Brie Davis

Spokesperson

Toronto Hydro

Kayla Lewis

Spokesperson

City of Toronto

SOURCE Toronto Hydro Corporation